Barbados

Barbados Murder Mystery: Two Men Charged for Murder and Arson

author
By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 10, 2024 at 4:05 pm EST
In a striking turn of events in Barbados, two men, Victor Martin Hoyte, 20, and Devere Elon Tony Gittens, 26, have been indicted for the murder of Mitchell Nicholls and arson associated with Nicholls Bakery Inc.’s vehicle. This chilling crime saga unfolded between December 23 and December 25, leaving the island nation in a state of shock and dismay.

Chronology of Events

The duo is slated to face their charges before Chief Magistrate Ian Weekes in the District A Magistrate’s Court. A life prematurely terminated, Nicholls’s body was discovered on December 29 in a well at Exchange Hill. His discovery followed a missing person report issued after he was reported missing on the same day.

The Disappearance and Discovery

Nicholls, the adoptive son of Cheryl Nicholls, was last seen by his mother on December 23, behind the wheels of a black car. His sudden absence and subsequent discovery in the well have left the community reeling, questioning the safety and sanctity of their surroundings.

The Case Ahead

As the case unravels, the spotlight is on Hoyte and Gittens, who now have to answer for their alleged heinous actions. As they are remanded to Dodds, the Barbados community eagerly awaits the proceedings, hoping for justice in the tragic end of Mitchell Nicholls’s life.

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

