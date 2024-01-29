Bangladesh High Court Slams 'Eyewash' Probe Report on Toddler's Death

The High Court of Bangladesh has voiced stringent criticism of the probe report into the death of toddler Ayan Ahmed at the United Medical College Hospital. The justices labeled the recommendations in the report as "ridiculous" and "eyewash." Justices Mustafa Zaman Islam and Md Atabullah expressed their concerns, pointing out that the recommendations seemed designed to dodge responsibility for the child's death. The child passed away following a circumcision procedure.

Excessive Medication and Medical Negligence

The justices made a striking observation regarding the quantity of medication given to the toddler. They noted that the dose was exorbitant, even when compared to the amount administered to a heart bypass patient. The court identified this as medical negligence, a grave offense. Consequently, the next hearing for this case has been scheduled for February 11.

DGHS Report and Recommendations

The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) submitted a 15-page report, shedding light on certain facts. The report disclosed that Ayan was given a nebulizer and inhaler without informing the doctors. It also noted that the toddler experienced normal bleeding during the surgery. The report proposed four measures aimed at preventing such incidents in the future. These include hiring more anesthesiologists, educating patients about the risks associated with surgery, maintaining an ICU system, and ensuring that hospital operations are government-approved.

Ayan's Death and Resulting Legal Action

The case originated on December 31 when Ayan underwent circumcision surgery. The procedure involved the alleged unauthorized use of general anesthesia. When the child failed to wake up post-surgery, he was transferred to United Hospital in Gulshan. He remained on life support until he passed away on January 7. Following his son's death, Ayan's father filed a case against two doctors and other individuals associated with both hospitals on January 9.