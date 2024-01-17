Ban Reinstated on Apple Watches Amid Patent Dispute with Masimo

On January 18, a ban on Apple selling certain models of its Apple Watch featuring blood oxygen sensors was reinstated by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit. This development is the latest chapter in an ongoing intellectual property dispute with medical device company Masimo over patent infringement claims. Previously, the International Trade Commission (ITC) had found Apple guilty of infringing on Masimo's patents in October, leading to an initial ban. Despite Apple's attempts to overturn the ITC ban, the injunction that had temporarily halted its implementation has now been lifted.

Advertisment

The Impact of the Ban

The enforcement of the ban prevents Apple from importing the Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 models, which include the disputed blood oxygen sensor. However, Apple had already removed these models from its stores in December, and retailers with existing stock can continue to sell them. The ban could pose significant challenges to Apple's repair services, which typically involve replacing malfunctioning devices with new ones. Following the court's decision, Apple's shares experienced a slight decrease.

Apple's Potential Workaround and Masimo's Stance

Advertisment

Interestingly, recent court filings suggest that Apple may have found a way around the ban. The tech giant is reported to have obtained U.S. Customs approval for a modified version of the watches without the contentious blood oxygen feature, potentially allowing these models to be sold again in the U.S. Despite the ongoing legal conflict, Masimo's CEO, Joe Kiani, has expressed a willingness to reach a settlement with Apple.

What Lies Ahead

As the ban takes effect, Apple is expected to appeal the court's ruling. In anticipation of this, Apple has reportedly shipped redesigned versions of the watches to its stores, with the aim of selling them once the ban begins. While current owners of the Series 9 and Ultra 2 models may still be able to use the blood oxygen sensor for the time being, it remains uncertain whether a future software update will disable this feature. As the patent dispute continues to unfold, the future of Apple's flagship smartwatches in the U.S. market hangs in the balance.