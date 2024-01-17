Baltimore Police Department Makes Progress in Court-Ordered Reform Process

The Baltimore Police Department has taken a critical stride in its court-ordered reform process, achieving compliance with two sections of a consent decree established following the death of Freddie Gray in 2015. The decree was a result of Gray's death due to spinal injuries sustained while being transported without a seatbelt in police custody, an incident that led to widespread demands for reform and a subsequent Department of Justice investigation. This probe unveiled unconstitutional policing practices disproportionately impacting Black residents.

Advertisment

Consent Decree Compliance: A Significant Milestone

The consent decree, put into place in 2017, required the department to make crucial changes to ensure the safe transportation of individuals in custody. Another focal point of the decree was officer safety and wellness, which included the introduction of a peer support program and training in emotional regulation. According to the Baltimore Police, as of December 2023, 25.5% of all paragraphs in the consent decree have been rated as being in 'initial compliance' and another 60.5% are 'on track for initial compliance.'

Improvements in Policing Practices

Advertisment

Such improvements include new policies, better equipment, an audit mechanism, and training. The department has also established an Officer Safety and Wellness Section and has partnered with an employee assistance provider to offer wellness and mental health services. Further, a peer support program for officers dealing with trauma and an early intervention system to address officer behavior have been implemented.

The Road Ahead: Full Compliance and Reduction in Crime

Police Commissioner Richard Worley has noted that these reforms coincide with a reduction in violent crime in Baltimore, including a 20% drop in homicides in the previous year. The department is making steady progress on reform initiatives, with a focus on sustained reductions in gun violence and improving retention and staffing challenges. The police commissioner hopes to achieve compliance with the entire consent decree by the end of his three-year contract. A court filing shows that the U.S Department of Justice agrees that BPD is now fully compliant on two sections of its consent decree.

However, there are still more than a dozen key provisions left, including some areas where the department is lagging, such as the section requiring data analysis on police stops, searches, and other interactions. The federal judge overseeing the department’s agreement has urged the leadership to push harder for progress on several fronts and start producing data to back that up.