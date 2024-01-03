en English
Courts & Law

Baltimore Archdiocese Bankruptcy: New Website Launched to Guide Survivors

By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:06 pm EST
The committee representing survivors of clergy sex abuse in the Archdiocese of Baltimore’s bankruptcy case has launched a new website. This portal offers vital information about the ongoing bankruptcy process, providing a much-needed lifeline for survivors navigating the complex legal landscape. The launch comes at a significant juncture in the bankruptcy proceeding, with survivors needing to file claims by May 31, a deadline that also serves as a statute of limitations for lawsuits against the archdiocese.

Website: A Beacon of Information

The launched site features a news feed with timely updates, a comprehensive overview of the bankruptcy process, an FAQ section to address common queries, and resources for survivors. The committee chair, Paul Jan Zdunek, emphasized the importance of clear and open communication, hinting at potential future town halls or meetings to further engage with survivors and their concerns.

The Archdiocese of Baltimore’s Bankruptcy

The Archdiocese of Baltimore filed for bankruptcy on September 29, a strategic move made just two days before Maryland’s Child Victims Act came into effect. This groundbreaking legislation lifted the statute of limitations for sex abuse lawsuits involving minors. The archdiocese’s bankruptcy filing aims to limit liability and protect its significant assets—approximately $204 million—by shifting claims from the state to federal bankruptcy court.

Bankruptcy: A Shield Against Liability

This is not an isolated case. The Franciscan Friars of California, another Roman Catholic organization, also filed for bankruptcy in the face of nearly 100 lawsuits linked to decades-old sex abuse claims. This wave of lawsuits was triggered by a change in California state law that allowed survivors to file older sex abuse claims that were previously barred by the state’s statute of limitations. The bankruptcy filing allows the organization to compensate survivors while ensuring its operations remain unaffected. The organization reportedly holds between $1 million and $10 million in assets, with liabilities ranging from $10 million to $50 million.

Courts & Law United States
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

