AYCF Denounces Okorie's Letter, Disputes Claims About APGA and INEC Chairman

The Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF) has publicly issued a statement, refuting the contents of a controversial letter penned by Chief Chekwas Okorie. The letter, which had called for the resignation of the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, has been deemed as 'misinformative' and 'full of false claims' by the AYCF.

Disputing Okorie's Claims

AYCF's main contention lies in Okorie's portrayal of himself as the founder and pioneer national chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA). The forum pointed out that Okorie was expelled from APGA back in 2005, a fact that undermines his claim. Additionally, the Supreme Court of Nigeria, in its 2011 judgement, had rejected Okorie's claim to the title, adding more weight to AYCF's argument.

Addressing Allegations Against Yakubu and Oye

Furthermore, the forum disputed Okorie's allegations that Prof. Yakubu and Chief Victor Ike Oye were in contempt of a court ruling. It clarified that appeals are currently pending at the Court of Appeal regarding the FCT High Court's rulings in 2023. This implies that the matter is yet to reach a definite conclusion and that Okorie's claims are premature and misleading.

AYCF's Appeal to the Public and the Court

Amidst the controversy, the AYCF has urged the public to focus on accurate information rather than relying on misleading claims. They have also called for the court's attention towards what they perceive as Okorie's contemptuous actions. The forum believes that Okorie's premature claims, while still being adjudicated, are detrimental to the judicial process and should be addressed appropriately.