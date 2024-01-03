en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Courts & Law

Awaiting Verdict: Kieron Brockhouse Stands Trial on Terrorism Charges

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:41 am EST
Awaiting Verdict: Kieron Brockhouse Stands Trial on Terrorism Charges

In a series of events that have drawn national attention, Kieron Brockhouse, a 42-year-old man from Halesowen in the Black Country, is standing trial at Birmingham Crown Court on serious terrorism charges. The charges are two counts of expressing support for proscribed organizations, specifically, the Ulster Freedom Fighters and the Ulster Defence Association, both infamous for their violent histories.

A Contested Trial

Brockhouse has staunchly denied the allegations against him, pleading not guilty to both counts. The trial, expected to last up to five days, has already begun, with the jury hearing from Judge Farrer KC. The testimony phase of the trial is expected to be intense as the prosecution and defence lay out their respective cases, each vying for the favor of the jurors.

Past and Present

The series of events leading up to the trial began in May 2022 when West Midlands Police arrested Brockhouse. Later, in March 2023, he was charged with the alleged offences. Since then, Brockhouse’s case has been a focal point of discussion, with legal experts and the general public alike awaiting the outcome of this high-stakes trial.

Anticipating the Outcome

As the trial progresses, the nation waits with bated breath for the verdict. The charges against Brockhouse are severe, and the implications of the trial’s outcome could reverberate far beyond the courtroom. Whether Brockhouse’s plea of innocence will be enough to sway the jury remains to be seen.

0
Courts & Law Terrorism United Kingdom
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Gun Rights in 2024: A Pivotal Year for the Second Amendment

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Arbroath Assault: Police Appeal for Witnesses Amid Ongoing Investigation

By Mazhar Abbas

Speeding Magistrate Laurence Davis Allowed to Continue Presiding Over Driving Cases

By BNN Correspondents

Margate Police Chief Under Investigation Over Alleged Inappropriate Texts

By Rizwan Shah

Hanover Township Woman Escapes Unharmed as Ex-Boyfriend Opens Fire ...
@Crime · 7 mins
Hanover Township Woman Escapes Unharmed as Ex-Boyfriend Opens Fire ...
heart comment 0
Head-On Collision Claims Life in Gloucester County

By Mazhar Abbas

Head-On Collision Claims Life in Gloucester County
Rudy Beu’s Legal Battle with Vineland City Continues: Former Police Chief Seeks Vindication

By BNN Correspondents

Rudy Beu's Legal Battle with Vineland City Continues: Former Police Chief Seeks Vindication
NuScale Power Faces Class Action Lawsuit Over Alleged Securities Violations

By BNN Correspondents

NuScale Power Faces Class Action Lawsuit Over Alleged Securities Violations
CJEU Determinations Trigger Major VAT Changes in Luxembourg

By BNN Correspondents

CJEU Determinations Trigger Major VAT Changes in Luxembourg
Latest Headlines
World News
Gun Rights in 2024: A Pivotal Year for the Second Amendment
16 seconds
Gun Rights in 2024: A Pivotal Year for the Second Amendment
Nyck de Vries: A Remarkable Journey Through Motorsports
26 seconds
Nyck de Vries: A Remarkable Journey Through Motorsports
Conflict Between BJP MLA and Cabinet Minister Spawns Concern in Party
29 seconds
Conflict Between BJP MLA and Cabinet Minister Spawns Concern in Party
Unexpected Defeat for Karen Khachanov at Hong Kong Open
35 seconds
Unexpected Defeat for Karen Khachanov at Hong Kong Open
Real Sociedad's Takefusa Kubo Calls for Better Player Protection in Soccer
1 min
Real Sociedad's Takefusa Kubo Calls for Better Player Protection in Soccer
Diego Simeone Addresses Player Contracts and Transfer Market Strategies
1 min
Diego Simeone Addresses Player Contracts and Transfer Market Strategies
TMC MLA Manoranjan Byapari Alleges Life Threats Over Stand Against Corruption
2 mins
TMC MLA Manoranjan Byapari Alleges Life Threats Over Stand Against Corruption
Granada Secures Loan Deal with Argentine Goalkeeper Augusto Batalla
2 mins
Granada Secures Loan Deal with Argentine Goalkeeper Augusto Batalla
Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Intervenes for Nationals Detained in Myanmar
2 mins
Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Intervenes for Nationals Detained in Myanmar
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
12 mins
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
13 mins
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
22 mins
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
23 mins
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
32 mins
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
35 mins
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
55 mins
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
1 hour
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
1 hour
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app