Awaiting Judgment: Bishop Daniel's Rape Trial Verdict Deferred to January 26

As the city of Lagos holds its breath, a significant judgment has been deferred to January 26, 2024, by the Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court. At the center of this anticipation is Bishop Oluwafeyiropo Daniel of I Reign Christian Ministry, facing grave charges of sexual assault, including rape and attempted rape.

Charges and Pleas

Accused by his assistant pastor and another unnamed individual, Bishop Daniel is alleged to have committed these offences in June 2020 at Ikota Villa Estate, Lekki, Lagos. In response to the amended charges inclusive of rape, sexual assault, and attempted rape, the bishop has maintained his innocence, pleading not guilty. These accusations, if proven, would be a clear violation of Sections 260 (2), 262, and 263 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

Defense and Prosecution Perspectives

Justice Rahman Oshodi reserved the judgment after both parties had presented their final written addresses. The defense led by counsel Fola Awonusi called upon the court for the bishop's acquittal. He cited alleged malice and financial motivations of the accusers, pointing to inconsistencies in the prosecution's evidence as the basis for his appeal.

Contrarily, state counsel Babajide Boye argued for conviction, leaning heavily on evidence of struggle and the contention that the bishop forced himself on the alleged survivors. Boye dismissed the defense's claims about contradictions in testimony as irrelevant and immaterial.

Impending Judgment

As the court stands adjourned, the city awaits the impending judgment with bated breath. The case, watched closely by religious, legal, and human rights bodies, serves as a reminder of the ongoing battle against sexual offences and the importance of justice for survivors. Regardless of the verdict, the case is expected to set a precedent in religious and legal circles, reflecting the weightiness of the accusations.