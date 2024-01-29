Austin Coalition Files Lawsuit Against TxDOT Over I-35 Expansion

In a significant turn of events, Austin-based organization Rethink 35, along with several other local bodies, has mounted a legal challenge against the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) over the I-35 Capital Express Central project. The ambitious initiative, which proposes to widen an eight-mile stretch of I-35 from U.S. 290 East to Ben White Boulevard and SH 71, has become the epicenter of a legal and moral debate.

Claims of Discrimination and Environmental Disregard

In an apparent crusade against what is perceived as institutionalized bias and environmental negligence, the coalition, which includes the likes of Rethink35, Save Our Springs Alliance, PODER, Mueller Neighborhood Association, East Town Lake Citizens Neighborhood Association, Austin Justice Coalition, AURA, and resident Bertha Rendon Delgado, has lodged a federal civil rights complaint with US Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg among other federal officials. The complaint accuses TxDOT of discrimination, asserting that the department has knowledge of the interstate's discriminatory history and its ongoing inequitable impacts but has failed to take necessary corrective measures.

Implications of the I-35 Expansion

The coalition's contention is that the proposed expansion, a project carrying a hefty price tag of $4.5 billion, will exacerbate traffic, escalate carbon emissions, degrade air and water quality, lead to the displacement of homes and businesses, and subject the area to a decade of construction-induced disruption. They argue that the brunt of these adverse impacts will be borne disproportionately by communities of color.

TxDOT's Stance

Despite the mounting opposition and the lawsuit, TxDOT remains unfazed. The department is gearing up to kick-start construction later this year and has dismissed the lawsuit and complaint as baseless. Marc Williams, TxDOT's executive director, maintains that the project has been conceived with the local community's participation and exceeds environmental and legal mandates. He affirmed that TxDOT is unequivocally committed to proceeding with the project as per the planned schedule.