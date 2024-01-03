en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Courts & Law

Attorney Seeks Competency Evaluation for Ohio Murder Suspect

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:24 pm EST
Attorney Seeks Competency Evaluation for Ohio Murder Suspect

In Youngstown, Ohio, an unfolding drama has raised questions about mental health, justice, and the nature of crime. At the heart of this narrative is 32-year-old Nicholas Cunningham, accused of the murder of 44-year-old Gena Wade. His attorney, Michael Kivlighan, has sought a competency evaluation for Cunningham, who is currently detained without bail on charges of murder, aggravated murder, and aggravated burglary.

A Plea of Insanity

Previously, Kivlighan had taken the unusual route of filing a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity on behalf of Cunningham. This plea, if accepted, would fundamentally alter the course of the trial, placing the focus on Cunningham’s mental state at the time of the alleged crime.

Judge’s Response

Judge Anthony Donofrio has already mandated a mental health evaluation for Cunningham, an order that was issued on December 19. This move indicates the seriousness with which the court is taking Kivlighan’s plea and the potential implications it has for the case.

The Crime

Cunningham was indicted on December 7 for the murder of Wade, who was found dead on October 26 in her home after paramedics responded to a medical call. Cunningham, allegedly a friend of Wade’s who later had a protection order against him, was charged two weeks following Wade’s death. The circumstances surrounding Wade’s death have been shrouded in mystery, with explicit details yet to be publicly disclosed.

Competency Evaluation Explained

A competency evaluation is a legal tool used to assess whether an accused is capable of understanding the charges against them and assisting in their defense. If found incompetent, the individual may be treated at a mental health facility with the aim of potentially restoring their competency for trial. A trial date had been set for January 22, but it is likely to be postponed pending the outcome of the competency evaluation request.

0
Courts & Law Crime United States
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Courts & Law

See more
3 mins ago
Florida Homeowner Shoots Alleged Burglar: A Case of Home Defense
In the quiet neighborhoods of Florida, a chilling event unfolded that has triggered a discourse on the rights of homeowners to defend their property. A 76-year-old man, John Treadwell, found himself in the unenviable position of having to use his firearm to protect his wife and himself from a burglar. Home Invasion Turns Violent The
Florida Homeowner Shoots Alleged Burglar: A Case of Home Defense
US Supreme Court Asked to Review Health Insurer's $130,000 Mental Health Coverage Denial
10 mins ago
US Supreme Court Asked to Review Health Insurer's $130,000 Mental Health Coverage Denial
New Jersey Supreme Court Grapples with Confidentiality in Harassment Investigations
10 mins ago
New Jersey Supreme Court Grapples with Confidentiality in Harassment Investigations
Fatal Pedestrian Accident in Washington Township: Man Struck in Bike Lane
4 mins ago
Fatal Pedestrian Accident in Washington Township: Man Struck in Bike Lane
Fifth Circuit Rules EMTALA Does Not Mandate Abortions: Texas Doctors Left in Uncertainty
8 mins ago
Fifth Circuit Rules EMTALA Does Not Mandate Abortions: Texas Doctors Left in Uncertainty
Convicted Rapist Antonio Jones Denied New Trial and Sentence Reconsideration
10 mins ago
Convicted Rapist Antonio Jones Denied New Trial and Sentence Reconsideration
Latest Headlines
World News
Track Master S2: Revolutionizing Outdoor Access at Wharton State Forest
29 seconds
Track Master S2: Revolutionizing Outdoor Access at Wharton State Forest
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
44 seconds
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Uncertainty Surrounds Josh Jacobs Ahead of Raiders' Season Finale
56 seconds
Uncertainty Surrounds Josh Jacobs Ahead of Raiders' Season Finale
Arina Kobayashi Crowned Combat Press 2023 Female Fighter of the Year in Kickboxing
1 min
Arina Kobayashi Crowned Combat Press 2023 Female Fighter of the Year in Kickboxing
Mustafa Ali Announces World Tour, Set to Debut at HoG: Reckoning 2024
1 min
Mustafa Ali Announces World Tour, Set to Debut at HoG: Reckoning 2024
Radmila Lolly Unveils Groundbreaking Miami Heat Collection: A Unique Blend of Music, Fashion, and Sport
2 mins
Radmila Lolly Unveils Groundbreaking Miami Heat Collection: A Unique Blend of Music, Fashion, and Sport
South Bay Witnesses Historic Swell: Surfers Ride Waves of the Century
2 mins
South Bay Witnesses Historic Swell: Surfers Ride Waves of the Century
Peyton Manning to Receive 2024 Ambassador of Golf Award
2 mins
Peyton Manning to Receive 2024 Ambassador of Golf Award
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
2 mins
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
44 seconds
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
2 mins
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
22 mins
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
30 mins
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
2 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
2 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
2 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
3 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
3 hours
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app