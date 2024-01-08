en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Courts & Law

ASAP Rocky Pleads Not Guilty in Assault Case, Highlights Complexities of Celebrity Life

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 8, 2024 at 5:06 pm EST
ASAP Rocky Pleads Not Guilty in Assault Case, Highlights Complexities of Celebrity Life

Rakim Mayers, known professionally as ASAP Rocky, has found himself ensnared in a legal quagmire following an incident outside a Hollywood hotel in 2021. The rapper has entered a plea of not guilty to charges of assault with a semi-automatic firearm, in a case that threatens to cast a long shadow over his career.

Allegations and Accusations

The charges stem from an altercation that took place on November 6, 2021, with Mayers being accused of pointing a handgun at former friend and collaborator, Terell Ephron, and allegedly discharging the weapon in his direction. Ephron, also known as ASAP Relli, testified that he and other members of the New York-based ASAP rap collective felt that Mayers’ success had distanced him from his roots, leading to escalating tensions.

A Bold Court Appearance

Clad in a grey suit with a white pin-striped shirt and navy striped tie, topped off with a black coat, dark sunglasses, and a gold earring, Mayers made a striking appearance in court. The rapper took the opportunity to correct the pronunciation of his name, a subtle affirmation of his identity amidst the swirling allegations.

A Tangled Legal Web

These charges form the latest knot in Mayers’ tangled legal history. In April 2022, he was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport after returning from a vacation with singer Rihanna, his then-pregnant girlfriend. The couple now has two children. This followed a suspended prison sentence in Sweden in 2019, an altercation that sparked diplomatic tensions between Stockholm and Washington.

Even now, the legal challenges persist. Ephron has filed a civil defamation lawsuit against Mayers and his lawyer, Joe Tacopina, alleging that they have falsely portrayed him in the media as a liar and a blackmailer.

ASAP Rocky’s rise to fame in the early 2010s, marked by the success of his albums “Long. Live. A$AP” and “At. Long. Last. A$AP,” now appears tinged with the complexities of celebrity life, ego, success, and their consequences. As the legal proceedings unfold, the case serves as a stark reminder of the intricate intersections between personal relationships, public image, and the justice system.

0
Courts & Law Crime United States
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Courts & Law

See more
56 seconds ago
West Bengal DGP Breaks Silence Over ED Officials' Attack, Orders Inquiry
West Bengal’s top cop, Director General of Police (DGP) Rajeev Kumar, has broken his silence over the recent attack on Enforcement Directorate officials in Sandeshkhali, a town in the North 24 Parganas district. This marked the first time the DGP publicly addressed the incident, which sent shockwaves through the state last week. Kumar’s remarks came
West Bengal DGP Breaks Silence Over ED Officials' Attack, Orders Inquiry
Las Vegas Felon Sentenced Amidst High Security After Courtroom Assault
15 mins ago
Las Vegas Felon Sentenced Amidst High Security After Courtroom Assault
Supreme Court Overturns Convicts' Early Release in Bilkis Bano Case
24 mins ago
Supreme Court Overturns Convicts' Early Release in Bilkis Bano Case
Post Office Scandal: Former CEO Paula Vennells Implicated in the UK's Largest Miscarriage of Justice
3 mins ago
Post Office Scandal: Former CEO Paula Vennells Implicated in the UK's Largest Miscarriage of Justice
Drive-by Shooting Suspect Apprehended after High-Speed Chase in Washington
4 mins ago
Drive-by Shooting Suspect Apprehended after High-Speed Chase in Washington
Cold Case Breakthrough: Gruesome Crime Scene Victim Identified After 13 Years
15 mins ago
Cold Case Breakthrough: Gruesome Crime Scene Victim Identified After 13 Years
Latest Headlines
World News
Marion County Health Department Identifies Key Priorities for 5-Year Public Health Plan
26 seconds
Marion County Health Department Identifies Key Priorities for 5-Year Public Health Plan
Unilever's Ben and Jerry's Boycott: A Clash of Unions, Politics, and Corporate Interests
59 seconds
Unilever's Ben and Jerry's Boycott: A Clash of Unions, Politics, and Corporate Interests
Impending Snowstorm Delays Green Bay Gamblers' Clash with Chicago Steel
1 min
Impending Snowstorm Delays Green Bay Gamblers' Clash with Chicago Steel
Sam Daley-Harris Advocates for Personal Engagement in Political Advocacy
1 min
Sam Daley-Harris Advocates for Personal Engagement in Political Advocacy
No Labels Faces Opposition as It Seeks 2024 Independent Unity Ticket
2 mins
No Labels Faces Opposition as It Seeks 2024 Independent Unity Ticket
Unveiling the Cellular Response in Triple-Negative Breast Cancer Treatment
3 mins
Unveiling the Cellular Response in Triple-Negative Breast Cancer Treatment
Rams' Jordan Fuller Sidelined Due to Injury, Raheem Morris Up for Commanders' Head Coach Position
3 mins
Rams' Jordan Fuller Sidelined Due to Injury, Raheem Morris Up for Commanders' Head Coach Position
Supreme Court Upholds National Security Tariffs on Steel Imports
4 mins
Supreme Court Upholds National Security Tariffs on Steel Imports
Kansas City Chiefs Begin Super Bowl Defense Against Dolphins: Playoff Tickets Available
4 mins
Kansas City Chiefs Begin Super Bowl Defense Against Dolphins: Playoff Tickets Available
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
3 hours
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
5 hours
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
7 hours
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
10 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
12 hours
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
12 hours
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
12 hours
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
12 hours
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
13 hours
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app