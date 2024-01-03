Aryan Brotherhood Member Pleads Guilty in California: A Significant Blow to the Gang’s Operations

Patrick ‘Big Pat’ Brady, a purported member of the Aryan Brotherhood, entered a guilty plea to murder in aid of racketeering in a Sacramento courtroom on January 4, 2024. The 53-year-old now faces a mandatory life sentence. This comes hot on the heels of a similar admission of guilt by another accused member of the white supremacist prison gang, Brant Daniel, who was sentenced to life on December 20, 2023.

A Murder That Shook the Prison Community

The charges against Brady stem from a 2018 murder of inmate Donald Pequeen at High Desert State Prison. Accused alongside another Aryan Brotherhood associate, Jason Corbett, Brady was said to have repeatedly stabbed Pequeen in the prison yard. The reason? Pequeen had falsely claimed to be a member of the Aryan Brotherhood and had accumulated a significant drug debt – both actions that contravene the gang’s code of conduct.

Warning to White Prison Population

The murder, it is alleged, was not just an act of retribution. It was also intended as a stern warning to the white prison population about the dire consequences of falsely claiming Aryan Brotherhood membership. This plea from Brady marks a significant development in a case that has been ongoing for four years, involving 16 defendants charged with various crimes, including racketeering and conspiracy to commit murder.

Upcoming Trials and Sentencing

A trial for the remaining defendants, Ronald Yandell, William Sylvester, and Danny Troxell, is set to commence on February 26, 2024. In a noteworthy turn of events, federal prosecutors have stated that they will not seek the death penalty. Brady, meanwhile, awaits his sentencing on March 25, before U.S. District Judge Kimberly J. Mueller. This case represents a substantial move against the operations of the Aryan Brotherhood within California prisons.