Man Arrested for Breaking into Colorado Supreme Court with Handgun, Setting Fire in Stairwell

In a shocking incident that unfolded in the early hours of January 2, 2024, a 44-year-old man named Brandon Olsen was apprehended following a dramatic break-in at the Ralph L. Carr Colorado Judicial Center, home to the Colorado Supreme Court in Denver. The event unfolded after Olsen fled from a car crash site around 1 a.m., displaying an alarming level of audacity and violence.

Olsen’s Brazen Break-In

Olsen, armed and dangerous, proceeded to shoot out a window and gain entry into the prestigious court building. Inside, he confronted an unarmed security guard at gunpoint, an act that allowed him to obtain keys and access the seventh floor. Olsen then proceeded to fire shots within the building and started a fire in a stairwell. However, the building’s efficient sprinkler system quickly extinguished the flames, preventing substantial damage.

The Arrest and Charges

By 3 a.m., Olsen surrendered to the police, concluding the intense three-hour situation. He was taken into custody without any reported injuries. Olsen now faces serious charges, including arson, robbery, and burglary.

Unrelated to Recent Threats

Interestingly, authorities have stated that there is a ‘high probability’ that this incident is not related to recent threats made against justices of the Colorado Supreme Court. These threats were in response to the court’s decision to disqualify former President Donald Trump from the state’s Republican primary ballot, citing his involvement in the January 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Despite Olsen’s arrest, his motive behind this audacious act remains a mystery. It is also unknown whether he has secured legal representation. Meanwhile, the Ralph L. Carr Colorado Judicial Center remains closed for assessment and repair of the damage inflicted during Olsen’s rampage.