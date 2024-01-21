Arbitration Board Reinstates Police Officer Involved in Paralysis Incident

In a turn of events that speaks volumes about the intricate dance of law and justice, the Connecticut State Board of Mediation and Arbitration has reversed the firing of New Haven police officer Oscar Diaz. The officer, previously terminated for his role in the incident that led to Richard "Randy" Cox's paralysis, has now been reinstated with a 15-day unpaid suspension and back pay.

Diaz's Role in Cox's Paralysis

The chain of events that led to this conclusion unfolded on June 19, 2022. Oscar Diaz, driving above the speed limit, braked suddenly to avoid a collision. The abrupt stop caused Cox, then under arrest and in transit, to hit his head and suffer severe injuries, ultimately leading to his paralysis. Despite Cox's claims of injury, immediate medical treatment was not provided. Cox, instead, found himself accused of lying and faced mistreatment at the detention center.

Arbitration Panel's Findings

The arbitration panel, in its ruling, absolved Diaz of responsibility for Cox's injuries. The panel's decision took into account Diaz's clean disciplinary record in his 15-year career, though it did acknowledge his misconduct on the day of the incident, such as using his phone while driving. However, the arbitration decision also criticized other officers and supervisors for their roles in the incident.

City's Reaction and Future Course of Action

The city, dissatisfied with the ruling, plans to challenge the reinstatement in court. The police union had grieved Diaz's firing, leading to the arbitration ruling. The case had resulted in a $45 million settlement from the city and misdemeanor charges against five officers, including Diaz, who has pleaded not guilty. Mayor Justin Elicker and Police Chief Karl Jacobson expressed disappointment with the arbitration ruling, emphasizing the need for accountability and high standards of professionalism in the police force.