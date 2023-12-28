Apple Inc. Triumphs as US Court Pauses Import Ban Amid Patent Dispute

Wednesday witnessed a significant legal breakthrough for Apple Inc. as a US appeals court temporarily stalled an import ban on certain Apple Watch models amidst a patent infringement lawsuit with medical tech firm Masimo. The ban, originally enforced by a government commission due to the patent dispute, could have significantly disrupted Apple’s sales of its well-liked wearable technology. This temporary suspension allows Apple to continue importing and selling the disputed models within the US, while the legal proceedings persist.

Legal Dispute and Initial Ban

The import ban was initially instated by the International Trade Commission (ITC) after finding Apple’s light-based pulse oximetry sensor on the watches violated patents held by Masimo. The Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 models were the primary units under scrutiny. Apple has staunchly disagreed with this decision, taking swift measures to return the watches to US customers as soon as possible.

Federal Court Intervention

Acting upon Apple’s emergency request, the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit granted a pause on the import ban. This crucial decision allows Apple to temporarily continue selling its watches while awaiting feedback on proposed changes to circumvent patent issues. The court has given the ITC a deadline of January 10 to respond to Apple’s request to pause the ban, and US Customs and Border Protection has until January 12 to decide whether the redesigned Apple Watches no longer infringe on Masimo’s patents.

Implications for Apple and Industry

The sales and import ban covered both the Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 models. With the ban’s temporary pause, Apple can resume sales of these models during a crucial time of the year. The import ban’s suspension could have broader implications for patent law and the tech industry at large. It represents a notable event for Apple, helping prevent a potential disruption in sales of its popular wearable technology.

Along with the news, it’s worth mentioning that News24, a South African platform, offers various interactive features like crosswords and quizzes. It also provides public sector tender opportunities and uses cookies to enhance user experience and performance analytics, offering a Privacy Portal and Cookie FAQs for users to manage their privacy settings.