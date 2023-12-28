en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Apple Inc. Triumphs as US Court Pauses Import Ban Amid Patent Dispute

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: December 28, 2023 at 4:44 am EST | Updated: Dec 28, 2023 at 6:40 am EST
Apple Inc. Triumphs as US Court Pauses Import Ban Amid Patent Dispute

Wednesday witnessed a significant legal breakthrough for Apple Inc. as a US appeals court temporarily stalled an import ban on certain Apple Watch models amidst a patent infringement lawsuit with medical tech firm Masimo. The ban, originally enforced by a government commission due to the patent dispute, could have significantly disrupted Apple’s sales of its well-liked wearable technology. This temporary suspension allows Apple to continue importing and selling the disputed models within the US, while the legal proceedings persist.

Legal Dispute and Initial Ban

The import ban was initially instated by the International Trade Commission (ITC) after finding Apple’s light-based pulse oximetry sensor on the watches violated patents held by Masimo. The Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 models were the primary units under scrutiny. Apple has staunchly disagreed with this decision, taking swift measures to return the watches to US customers as soon as possible.

Federal Court Intervention

Acting upon Apple’s emergency request, the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit granted a pause on the import ban. This crucial decision allows Apple to temporarily continue selling its watches while awaiting feedback on proposed changes to circumvent patent issues. The court has given the ITC a deadline of January 10 to respond to Apple’s request to pause the ban, and US Customs and Border Protection has until January 12 to decide whether the redesigned Apple Watches no longer infringe on Masimo’s patents.

Implications for Apple and Industry

The sales and import ban covered both the Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 models. With the ban’s temporary pause, Apple can resume sales of these models during a crucial time of the year. The import ban’s suspension could have broader implications for patent law and the tech industry at large. It represents a notable event for Apple, helping prevent a potential disruption in sales of its popular wearable technology.

Along with the news, it’s worth mentioning that News24, a South African platform, offers various interactive features like crosswords and quizzes. It also provides public sector tender opportunities and uses cookies to enhance user experience and performance analytics, offering a Privacy Portal and Cookie FAQs for users to manage their privacy settings.

0
Business Courts & Law United States
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Fermanagh Couple's Life-Altering £3.8 Million Lotto Jackpot Win

By Saboor Bayat

Colombian Labor Minister's Concerns Spark Legal Backlash from Van Camp's

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Tork Motors Rolls Out Year-End Offers on Electric Motorcycles

By Dil Bar Irshad

Garment Workers' Unrest in Bangladesh: A Struggle for Fair Wages

By Geeta Pillai

PSX Surges: Gains 1,271 Points, Breaks Through 62,000 Mark! ...
@Business · 14 mins
PSX Surges: Gains 1,271 Points, Breaks Through 62,000 Mark! ...
heart comment 0
Navigating 2024: Predictions for Australia’s Property Market

By Geeta Pillai

Navigating 2024: Predictions for Australia's Property Market
Deciphering the Mystery Behind Airline Ticket Pricing

By Nitish Verma

Deciphering the Mystery Behind Airline Ticket Pricing
PIA Privatization Plan Hits Roadblock Over Financial Obligations: Setbacks and Challenges Ahead

By Mazhar Abbas

PIA Privatization Plan Hits Roadblock Over Financial Obligations: Setbacks and Challenges Ahead
Jim Green Footwear: From Local Success to Global Expansion

By Israel Ojoko

Jim Green Footwear: From Local Success to Global Expansion
Latest Headlines
World News
Xi Jinping's Address at Foreign Affairs Conference Underscores China's International Relations Focus
20 seconds
Xi Jinping's Address at Foreign Affairs Conference Underscores China's International Relations Focus
Tony Blair's Unfulfilled Vision: Relocating Wimbledon FC to Belfast
33 seconds
Tony Blair's Unfulfilled Vision: Relocating Wimbledon FC to Belfast
Ex-President Edgar Lungu Challenges Court's Jurisdiction on His Eligibility
39 seconds
Ex-President Edgar Lungu Challenges Court's Jurisdiction on His Eligibility
Karnataka Minister Demands Urgent Report on Encroachment of Wakf Properties, Warns of Stern Action Against Malpractice
56 seconds
Karnataka Minister Demands Urgent Report on Encroachment of Wakf Properties, Warns of Stern Action Against Malpractice
ECP Dismisses Plea to Remove Interim Minister Fawad Hassan Fawad; Upholds Political Affiliation
2 mins
ECP Dismisses Plea to Remove Interim Minister Fawad Hassan Fawad; Upholds Political Affiliation
Tragic Shark Attack Claims Teenage Boy's Life at South Australia's Ethel Beach
2 mins
Tragic Shark Attack Claims Teenage Boy's Life at South Australia's Ethel Beach
Navigating Recent Developments in Uganda: Accidents, Politics, and Hope
3 mins
Navigating Recent Developments in Uganda: Accidents, Politics, and Hope
Nassalam Dominates at the 2023 Welsh Grand National Despite Challenging Conditions
3 mins
Nassalam Dominates at the 2023 Welsh Grand National Despite Challenging Conditions
PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi Sent to Jail on Judicial Remand
4 mins
PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi Sent to Jail on Judicial Remand
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed
5 mins
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
15 mins
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
2 hours
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
3 hours
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
4 hours
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
4 hours
Cable Beach Christmas Tragedy: Lawrence James Coomerang Charged with Murder
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
4 hours
Urgent Safety Warnings Issued After Six Drowning Incidents in NSW Since Christmas Eve
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
5 hours
Australia to Offer Free Vaccines at Community Pharmacies
Rising Drowning Toll in New South Wales Underscores Deadliest Time for Beachgoers
6 hours
Rising Drowning Toll in New South Wales Underscores Deadliest Time for Beachgoers

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app