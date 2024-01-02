Apple Dodges Antitrust Lawsuit: A Victory for App Store Monopoly

In an affirmation of Apple’s ironclad control over app distribution on its devices, a Ninth Circuit panel has upheld a district court’s decision to dismiss an antitrust lawsuit filed by a competing app store developer. The lawsuit, which centered on Apple’s policies that prohibit alternative app stores on iPhones, was rejected because Apple’s alleged anti-competitive behavior was not a new occurrence, and therefore, did not reset the four-year statute of limitations.

Apple’s Dominance Stands Unchallenged

The rival developer’s complaint revolved around Apple’s policies that hinder the use of alternative app stores on iPhones. The developer argued that these policies are anticompetitive and violate antitrust laws. However, the court ruled that since these policies had been in place for more than four years, the statute of limitations had run its course. This decision underscored Apple’s unchallenged dominance over app distribution on its devices and the uphill battle third-party companies face when challenging Apple’s app store policies in court.

Case Details and Implications

The case was initially filed in response to Apple’s 30% tax on in-app purchases and subscriptions. This fee, often referred to as the ‘Apple tax,’ has been a topic of controversy and antitrust scrutiny. It was part of the broader discussion around antitrust laws, Apple’s walled garden ecosystem, and the potential for sideloading on Apple devices.

The panel’s decision was not unanimous, indicating a degree of disagreement among the judges. This division could potentially signal future legal challenges and debates involving Apple’s app store policies. Despite the dismissal of this lawsuit, it’s clear that the conversation around Apple’s app store monopoly and its implications for competition in the tech industry is far from over.