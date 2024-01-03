Appeals Court Upholds Right of New York Black Car Fund to Impose Surcharge on Noncash Tips

In a landmark decision, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a previous ruling by a federal judge regarding the New York Black Car Operators’ Injury Compensation Fund. The appeals court affirmed the fund’s right to impose a surcharge on noncash tips, a move that overturns a judgment set to award $8.5 million to plaintiffs who argued that such a surcharge constituted an illegal tax on tips.

Understanding the Fund and the Surcharge

Established more than two decades ago, the New York Black Car Operators’ Injury Compensation Fund is a safety net for black car or for-hire ride service drivers. It provides workers’ compensation and other benefits to drivers who are injured on the job. A key point of contention has been the fund’s imposition of a surcharge on noncash tips. Initially, a federal judge ruled that this surcharge was not permissible as it was not a payment for ride services.

The Appeals Court’s Ruling

However, in a significant pivot, the appeals court found that noncash tips indeed fall under the umbrella of a single payment for ride services. This interpretation allows the fund to impose a surcharge on such tips. The 2.5% surcharge on noncash tips had been halted since February 2021, but the fund continues to levy a 2.75% fee on fares.

Reaction from Ride-Share Companies

Uber and Lyft, the two most substantial members of the fund, have divergent approaches to this surcharge. Lyft opts to pay the surcharge directly, while Uber passes it onto their customers. Notably, neither of these companies are defendants in the case at hand. The plaintiffs’ lawyers have yet to comment on the appeals court’s decision. However, the fund’s executive director expressed that the ruling effectively confirms their adherence to state law.