en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Courts & Law

Appeals Court Upholds Right of New York Black Car Fund to Impose Surcharge on Noncash Tips

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:05 am EST
Appeals Court Upholds Right of New York Black Car Fund to Impose Surcharge on Noncash Tips

In a landmark decision, the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a previous ruling by a federal judge regarding the New York Black Car Operators’ Injury Compensation Fund. The appeals court affirmed the fund’s right to impose a surcharge on noncash tips, a move that overturns a judgment set to award $8.5 million to plaintiffs who argued that such a surcharge constituted an illegal tax on tips.

Understanding the Fund and the Surcharge

Established more than two decades ago, the New York Black Car Operators’ Injury Compensation Fund is a safety net for black car or for-hire ride service drivers. It provides workers’ compensation and other benefits to drivers who are injured on the job. A key point of contention has been the fund’s imposition of a surcharge on noncash tips. Initially, a federal judge ruled that this surcharge was not permissible as it was not a payment for ride services.

The Appeals Court’s Ruling

However, in a significant pivot, the appeals court found that noncash tips indeed fall under the umbrella of a single payment for ride services. This interpretation allows the fund to impose a surcharge on such tips. The 2.5% surcharge on noncash tips had been halted since February 2021, but the fund continues to levy a 2.75% fee on fares.

Reaction from Ride-Share Companies

Uber and Lyft, the two most substantial members of the fund, have divergent approaches to this surcharge. Lyft opts to pay the surcharge directly, while Uber passes it onto their customers. Notably, neither of these companies are defendants in the case at hand. The plaintiffs’ lawyers have yet to comment on the appeals court’s decision. However, the fund’s executive director expressed that the ruling effectively confirms their adherence to state law.

0
Courts & Law Transportation United States
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

High Court President Announces Pilot Project to Address Case Backlog

By BNN Correspondents

Monongalia County Law Enforcement Intensifies Efforts, Leads to Multiple Arrests

By BNN Correspondents

Teen Jailed for Snapchat-Distracted Driving Resulting in Serious Injury

By Rizwan Shah

Unpaid Overtime Dispute Resolved: Jamaica Police Federation and Constabulary Force Reach Agreement

By BNN Correspondents

Escalating Tensions between Israel and Lebanon: On the Brink of War? ...
@Law · 8 mins
Escalating Tensions between Israel and Lebanon: On the Brink of War? ...
heart comment 0
Unearthing the Intricacies of Nigerian Politics: Insights from a PDP Chieftain

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Unearthing the Intricacies of Nigerian Politics: Insights from a PDP Chieftain
Bengaluru Sees Sharp Rise in Crime Case Registrations in 2023

By Dil Bar Irshad

Bengaluru Sees Sharp Rise in Crime Case Registrations in 2023
Supreme Court Restricts High Courts’ Power to Summon Government Officials

By Rafia Tasleem

Supreme Court Restricts High Courts' Power to Summon Government Officials
Supreme Court Rejects Plea for SIT or CBI Probe in Adani-Hindenburg Report

By Rafia Tasleem

Supreme Court Rejects Plea for SIT or CBI Probe in Adani-Hindenburg Report
Latest Headlines
World News
College Football Playoff Semifinals: A Nail-Biter Finale Before The New Playoff Format
48 seconds
College Football Playoff Semifinals: A Nail-Biter Finale Before The New Playoff Format
Italian Artist Sparks Controversy with Netanyahu-Hitler Comparison in Displayed Poster
2 mins
Italian Artist Sparks Controversy with Netanyahu-Hitler Comparison in Displayed Poster
The Rise of Volunteering in the UK: A New Year's Resolution Worth Considering
2 mins
The Rise of Volunteering in the UK: A New Year's Resolution Worth Considering
Fiji Women's Rights Movement Calls for Equal Representation in Leadership
3 mins
Fiji Women's Rights Movement Calls for Equal Representation in Leadership
Laurens County's Sheriff Election: A Choice Marred by Controversy
3 mins
Laurens County's Sheriff Election: A Choice Marred by Controversy
Arizona Governor Advocates for Restrictions on Schools Accepting Vouchers
4 mins
Arizona Governor Advocates for Restrictions on Schools Accepting Vouchers
Duke Dominates Syracuse in a Stellar Second-Half Performance
4 mins
Duke Dominates Syracuse in a Stellar Second-Half Performance
Leona Maguire: Silent Assassin of Golf's Greens
4 mins
Leona Maguire: Silent Assassin of Golf's Greens
South Korea Grapples with Rising Youth Suicides Despite Overall Decrease
4 mins
South Korea Grapples with Rising Youth Suicides Despite Overall Decrease
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
2 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
3 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
4 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
4 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
5 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
7 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
7 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
7 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
7 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app