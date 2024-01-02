Anticipated High-Profile Trials in Franklin County 2024: A Closer Look

Several high-profile trials poised to commence in Franklin County Common Pleas Court in 2024 have captured the nation’s attention. These involve three former law enforcement officers charged with murder, and a woman indicted for allegedly causing fatal drug overdoses. The trials of the former officers are particularly significant due to their lingering state of uncertainty, with some cases pending since December 2020.

The Trials of the Former Officers

Michael Jason Meade, a former SWAT deputy, is facing trial for the controversial shooting death of Casey Goodson Jr. Meade contends he acted in self-defense when Goodson allegedly pointed a firearm at him. However, Goodson’s family refutes this, asserting Goodson wielded a sandwich, not a weapon.

Another former officer, Adam Coy, is facing charges in relation to the shooting death of Andre Hill. Hill was unarmed when shot by Coy, who mistakenly identified a set of keys as a gun. The trial has been postponed due to Coy’s ongoing cancer treatment. This incident, captured through bodycam footage, led to significant changes in police policies regarding the provision of medical aid.

The third officer, Ricky Anderson, stands accused of the fatal shooting of Donovan Lewis inside his own apartment. Anderson’s trial might be delayed as he shares the same defense team as Meade and Coy.

Other Anticipated Trials

Krieg Butler, initially accused of fatally shooting 13-year-old Sinzae Reed, has been indicted on charges unrelated to murder. Witnesses insist on Butler’s self-defense, while Reed’s mother maintains her son was unarmed.

Finally, two gruesome cases are set to be heard. Timothy Kendrick stands accused of torturing and killing Drew Mendelbaum, with the ordeal allegedly posted online. In addition, Rebecca Auborn faces charges for allegedly causing fatal overdoses during encounters with men at hotels.