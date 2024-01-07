en English
Agriculture

Andhra Pradesh High Court Stands for DKT Patta Holders: Compensation over Ex Gratia

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 7, 2024 at 11:46 pm EST
Andhra Pradesh High Court Stands for DKT Patta Holders: Compensation over Ex Gratia

The Andhra Pradesh High Court, in a landmark judgment, has affirmed that holders of DKT Patta land documents are entitled to compensation and not just ex gratia payments, for land acquisition. This verdict puts an end to a long-standing debate as it dismisses an appeal by the Telugu Ganga Land Acquisition Special Collector, who had contested a single judge bench’s ruling.

Equality in Compensation

Presiding over the case, the division bench, led by Chief Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur and Justice R Raghunandan Rao, declared that individuals with lands assigned by the government, holding DKT Pattas, should be accorded compensation on an equal footing with private landholders. This judgment has been extended to include those who cultivate lands under the Common Joint Farming Scheme (CJFS).

Overturning the Government’s Stance

The court rejected the government’s stance that DKT Patta holders were only entitled to ex gratia due to the temporary nature and conditions of the DKT Patta. The High Court’s directive has significant implications for those who had lands assigned to them by the government and subsequently taken for the Kandaleru Reservoir—part of the Telugu Ganga Project. These individuals must now be compensated on the same terms as private landholders.

A Decade-Long Legal Battle

This legal battle began when assignees of the land, who were initially given 6.19 acres in 1978 in Nellore district and were later paid only ex gratia for the land acquired for the reservoir construction, challenged the compensation terms in 2009. After a long struggle, the favorable verdict for these assignees was finally upheld in 2022.

Agriculture Courts & Law India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

