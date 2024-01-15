en English
Courts & Law

Amazon and Freshub Lock Horns Over Patent Infringement Dispute

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:04 am EST
Amazon and Freshub Lock Horns Over Patent Infringement Dispute

In a looming legal clash between Freshub Inc. and Amazon.com Inc., the two companies are girding for a Federal Circuit face-off on January 12, 2024. At the epicenter of the patent infringement dispute is Amazon’s Alexa devices, which a jury verdict previously concluded did not infringe on Freshub’s voice recognition patents.

Interpreting ‘Item’

The bone of contention in this case rests on the interpretation of the term ‘item’ as used in the patent claims. Freshub argues that Amazon’s Alexa shopping list feature, which allows users to add spoken words to a list, infringes on their patents. Amazon, on the other hand, posits that the Alexa feature merely adds ‘text’ and not an ‘item corresponding to the text.’

Amazon’s Defense

Central to Amazon’s defense is the testimony from their expert witness, who put forth a ‘special meaning’ of the term ‘item.’ According to this interpretation, ‘item’ refers to a tangible thing and not merely text. Freshub, however, did not object to this interpretation during the trial nor requested further claim construction from the court— a move that led Amazon to accuse Freshub of waiver.

The Federal Circuit Ruling

The Federal Circuit is now positioned to decide whether the district court erred by not interpreting ‘item’ and if the jury should resolve the meaning based on expert testimony. The appellate court might conclude, even if the district court should have construed the term, the error was harmless. The rationale would rest on the claims suggesting that ‘identify[ing] an item corresponding to the text’ involves more than just adding text to a list.

Courts & Law
Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

