Amazon and Freshub Lock Horns Over Patent Infringement Dispute

In a looming legal clash between Freshub Inc. and Amazon.com Inc., the two companies are girding for a Federal Circuit face-off on January 12, 2024. At the epicenter of the patent infringement dispute is Amazon’s Alexa devices, which a jury verdict previously concluded did not infringe on Freshub’s voice recognition patents.

Interpreting ‘Item’

The bone of contention in this case rests on the interpretation of the term ‘item’ as used in the patent claims. Freshub argues that Amazon’s Alexa shopping list feature, which allows users to add spoken words to a list, infringes on their patents. Amazon, on the other hand, posits that the Alexa feature merely adds ‘text’ and not an ‘item corresponding to the text.’

Amazon’s Defense

Central to Amazon’s defense is the testimony from their expert witness, who put forth a ‘special meaning’ of the term ‘item.’ According to this interpretation, ‘item’ refers to a tangible thing and not merely text. Freshub, however, did not object to this interpretation during the trial nor requested further claim construction from the court— a move that led Amazon to accuse Freshub of waiver.

The Federal Circuit Ruling

The Federal Circuit is now positioned to decide whether the district court erred by not interpreting ‘item’ and if the jury should resolve the meaning based on expert testimony. The appellate court might conclude, even if the district court should have construed the term, the error was harmless. The rationale would rest on the claims suggesting that ‘identify[ing] an item corresponding to the text’ involves more than just adding text to a list.