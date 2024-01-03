Allstate Insurance Files Lawsuit Against Florida Pain Clinic over Fraudulent Practices

In a significant move against alleged fraudulent practices impacting the insurance industry, Allstate Insurance Company has filed a lawsuit against Florida Anesthesiology and Pain Clinic and its manager, Dr. Ravi Xavier. The lawsuit accuses the clinic of performing unnecessary, life-threatening spinal surgeries, billing for surgeries that were not performed, and falsifying medical records.

A Settlement Agreement Breached

The lawsuit comes after a breach of a settlement agreement reached between Allstate and the clinic in early December. Despite negotiations and agreed-upon terms, the clinic’s lawyer later communicated that the defendants would not honor their settlement agreement obligations.

Conspiracy with an Injury Law Firm

Further allegations suggest a collusion between the clinic and an injury law firm to fraudulently bill Allstate for unnecessary surgeries and risky procedures. Allstate claims that the clinic breached the agreement to cease such practices less than a month after signing it. The lawsuit also implicates the clinic for violation of federal anti-racketeering statutes.

Remarkably Incorrect Patient Records

Part of the lawsuit’s evidence includes ‘remarkably incorrect’ vital statistics for patients, indicating fabricated records by the clinic. Florida Anesthesiology & Pain Clinic, being one of the largest and financially successful chains of pain clinics in the state, is under scrutiny for its practices, which allegedly impact the insurance industry and policyholder costs.