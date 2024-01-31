Allegations of Police Torture Emerge in Parliament Security Breach Case

In a remarkable twist in the case of the Parliament security breach in Delhi, five of the six accused individuals have alleged torture at the hands of Delhi Police. The accused, namely Manoranjan D, Sagar Sharma, Lalit Jha, Amol Shinde, and Mahesh Kumawat, claimed to have been coerced into confessing affiliations with opposition political parties and were forced to sign approximately 70 blank papers.

The Accusations

The allegations were presented before Additional Sessions Judge Hardeep Kaur during a recent court hearing. The accused claimed that they were subjected to various forms of physical and mental torture, including electric shocks. They also reported being pressured to name political parties or leaders in connection with the case.

The Response of the Court

The court, after hearing the accusations, decided to extend the judicial custody of all six accused until March 1. The matter has been listed for further hearing, and a response from the Delhi Police has been sought. A sixth accused individual also reported a female officer forcibly obtaining her signature on blank pages.

A Glance at the Background

The accused were arrested under anti-terror provisions for causing a security breach at the new Parliament building. The incident occurred on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack, marking a significant security lapse. The police had registered an FIR against them under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.

As this case continues to develop, the allegations of torture and coercion emerge as a major concern. The public eye remains fixed on the court's next steps and the Delhi Police's response to these severe allegations.