Allahabad High Court Upholds Husband's Duty to Provide Maintenance Regardless of Job Income

The Allahabad High Court, in a recent ruling, has reinforced the principle that a husband is duty-bound to provide maintenance to his wife under section 125 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), regardless of whether he has a formal job income. The observation was made by Justice Renu Agarwal who referenced the Supreme Court's decision in Anju Garg vs Deepak Kumar Garg (2022).

Husband's Obligation to Provide Maintenance

The case at hand revolved around a criminal revision petition filed by a husband under Section 19(4) of the Family Court Act, contesting an order from a Family Court in Unnao. The court order necessitated him to pay Rs. 2000 per month as maintenance to his wife, dating back to the time of her application. The husband defended his stance by arguing that his wife had vacated the matrimonial home without a valid reason and was self-sufficient, thanks to her educational qualifications.

Court's Counter Arguments

On the flip side, the wife alleged that she was compelled to leave due to relentless cruelty and dowry demands. She further claimed that the husband had substantial income from various sources. The Court, upon examination, found no concrete evidence of the husband's severe illness or the wife living in adultery, which would legally disqualify her from receiving maintenance. Therefore, the husband's petition was ultimately dismissed.

Implications of the Ruling

The court's ruling emphasized that even if a husband is unemployed, he is still obligated to pay maintenance to his wife, given he is capable of earning a minimum wage as an unskilled laborer. The ruling underlines the fact that the absence of formal income does not absolve a husband of his duty to provide maintenance. This judgment reiterates the legal and moral responsibility that a husband owes to his wife, establishing a significant precedent in family law.