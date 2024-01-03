en English
Courts & Law

Allahabad High Court Leverages Technology for Judicial Appointments

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:23 am EST
Allahabad High Court Leverages Technology for Judicial Appointments

In a noteworthy stride towards digitization and automation within the judiciary, the Allahabad High Court in Prayagraj has utilized an ‘Automatic district allocation system’ for assigning postings to 225 newly recruited Civil Judges (junior division). This marks the first time that such a system, designed to eliminate human intervention in the allocation process, has been implemented.

Revolutionizing Judiciary with Technology

Under the watchful eyes of Acting Chief Justice Manoj Kumar Gupta and Justice Anjani Kumar Mishra, who heads the computerization committee, the allocation process was carried out. With the press of a single button, postings were assigned to the new judges, ensuring a fair and unbiased allocation. This significant step is seen as a milestone in introducing technology into the administrative procedures of the judiciary.

Transparency and Efficiency at Forefront

The ‘Automatic district allocation system’ is more than just software; it stands as a symbol of transparency and efficiency in the judicial system. By eliminating human intervention, it eradicates any potential for bias or favoritism, ensuring that all new judges are assigned their postings purely based on merit and requirements of the assignment.

Progressive Steps for the Judiciary

This development signifies the judiciary’s progressive steps towards embracing technology for improving its operations. It is expected that more such digital measures will be introduced in the future, revolutionizing the way the judiciary functions and setting a precedent for other sectors to follow. A detailed notification regarding the postings will be released shortly, marking the official commencement of the new judges’ duties.

Courts & Law
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

