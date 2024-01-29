Allahabad High Court Denies Protection to Interfaith Couples, Citing Violation of Anti-Conversion Law

In a significant ruling, the Allahabad High Court has dismissed the petitions of eight interfaith couples, refusing to grant them protection for their lives and privacy in their matrimonial homes. The court found their marriages in violation of the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2021, thus, not warranting the requested legal shield.

Dismissed Petitions and the Underlying Act

The dismissed pleas, filed between January 10-16, 2024, revolved around five Muslim men married to Hindu women and three Hindu men wedded to Muslim women. The mentioned Act under which their marriages were evaluated, prohibits conversions executed through dishonest means, force, coercion, undue influence, inducement, or allurement.

Justice Saral Srivastava's Stand

Justice Saral Srivastava, presiding over the case, affirmed that since the marriages did not adhere to the legal requirements, the court could not extend the desired protection. However, he also clarified that the petitioners are free to file new petitions should they opt to solemnize their marriages following the designated legal procedures. This statement left a window open for the couples to re-approach the court, albeit with their marital status legally fortified.

Unresolved Legal Challenges and Anti-Conversion Laws

The legitimacy of anti-conversion laws in Uttar Pradesh and other states, including Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Uttarakhand, and Himachal Pradesh, continues to be a bone of contention in unresolved legal challenges. The recent ruling by the Allahabad High Court puts a spotlight on the ongoing debate around these laws and their implications on the constitutionally granted right to freedom of religion.