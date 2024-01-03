en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Courts & Law

Alexander County Honors Late Commissioner Dr. Jeffrey Peal with Monument

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:01 pm EST
Alexander County Honors Late Commissioner Dr. Jeffrey Peal with Monument

December witnessed a poignant moment at the Alexander County Courthouse Park as a memorial dedication unfolded in honor of late Commissioner Dr. Jeffrey Peal. Peal, a veritable pillar of the community, passed away in July 2021, leaving a vacuum in public service that he had filled since 2016. The ceremony, a blend of nostalgia and respect, was graced by family, friends, and colleagues who came together to celebrate the life and contributions of a man who was as much a public servant as he was a community leader.

Chairman Marty Pennell’s Tribute

Chairman Marty Pennell took the stage to share memories and insights into Peal’s life and service, painting a captivating portrait of a man who was steadfastly committed to his faith, country, and family. Pennell’s speech served as a reminder of Peal’s relentless dedication and the legacy he leaves behind.

Peal’s Contribution to Alexander County

During his tenure, Commissioner Peal spearheaded numerous key projects that significantly improved the infrastructure, education, and economic landscape of Alexander County. Among these were the Alexander County Services Center, various community and historic preservation plans, and the Stony Point Elementary School sewer project. His contributions also extended to water system expansions and other initiatives that have since become a testament to his vision and commitment.

A Career Beyond Commission

Peal’s public service was not confined to his role as a commissioner. He had an illustrious career in education, serving in diverse roles such as teacher, coach, principal, and administrator. He held executive positions such as the Director of Human Resources and Associate Superintendent for Alexander County Schools. His passion for education also led him to the principal’s office at Millersville Christian Academy and into classrooms where he taught leadership courses at the master’s and doctoral levels.

The monument now stands in the park, a silent but powerful reminder of a man who lived his life in the service of others and left an indelible mark on Alexander County. It is a testament to Peal’s dedication and his enduring legacy.

0
Courts & Law Education United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Dangerous Incident at DWI Checkpoint in New Mexico Highlights its Importance

By Bijay Laxmi

Burglary Suspect in Colorado Arrested after Uber Pickup from Crime Scene

By Wojciech Zylm

Courtroom Divided over Sentencing in Tragic UTV Crash

By BNN Correspondents

Toronto Man Charged with Multiple Sexual Assaults: Fear Grips the Community

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Willmar Police Department Raises Starting Wage for Community Service O ...
@Business · 5 mins
Willmar Police Department Raises Starting Wage for Community Service O ...
heart comment 0
Alberta Initiates Removal of Photo Radar Cameras, Sparks Police Concern

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Alberta Initiates Removal of Photo Radar Cameras, Sparks Police Concern
Stuart Police Officer Arrested on New Year’s Eve: A Test of Accountability

By BNN Correspondents

Stuart Police Officer Arrested on New Year's Eve: A Test of Accountability
Lawmaker Jeffrey Seeks Restraining Order Against Wife Amid Divorce Proceedings

By BNN Correspondents

Lawmaker Jeffrey Seeks Restraining Order Against Wife Amid Divorce Proceedings
New Year’s Eve Standoff Ends in Arrest of Delhi Village Resident

By Muhammad Jawad

New Year's Eve Standoff Ends in Arrest of Delhi Village Resident
Latest Headlines
World News
County Council Reappoints Dr. Monica Taylor as Chair for Another Two Years
8 seconds
County Council Reappoints Dr. Monica Taylor as Chair for Another Two Years
SLU Basketball Team's Strategic Pivot Amidst Injuries: A Return to Fast-Paced Play in Sight
13 seconds
SLU Basketball Team's Strategic Pivot Amidst Injuries: A Return to Fast-Paced Play in Sight
Nevada Election Official Resigns Amid High Turnover Trend
16 seconds
Nevada Election Official Resigns Amid High Turnover Trend
Amazon Prime Video's 'Thursday Night Football' Records Significant Viewership Growth
18 seconds
Amazon Prime Video's 'Thursday Night Football' Records Significant Viewership Growth
City Council Pledges Significant Financial Commitment to Affordable Housing
30 seconds
City Council Pledges Significant Financial Commitment to Affordable Housing
Virginia Beach Trail Project Gets $14.9M Federal Boost
35 seconds
Virginia Beach Trail Project Gets $14.9M Federal Boost
High Turnover Continues in Nevada's Election Administration as Jamie Rodriguez Resigns
41 seconds
High Turnover Continues in Nevada's Election Administration as Jamie Rodriguez Resigns
Cambridge Elects Former Mayor E. Denise Simmons, Ending Sumbul Siddiqui's Two-Term Reign
5 mins
Cambridge Elects Former Mayor E. Denise Simmons, Ending Sumbul Siddiqui's Two-Term Reign
Cincinnati Bearcats' Promising Quest for NCAA Tournament Return
5 mins
Cincinnati Bearcats' Promising Quest for NCAA Tournament Return
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
25 mins
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
1 hour
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
2 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
2 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
3 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
6 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
6 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
6 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
6 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app