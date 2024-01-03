Alexander County Honors Late Commissioner Dr. Jeffrey Peal with Monument

December witnessed a poignant moment at the Alexander County Courthouse Park as a memorial dedication unfolded in honor of late Commissioner Dr. Jeffrey Peal. Peal, a veritable pillar of the community, passed away in July 2021, leaving a vacuum in public service that he had filled since 2016. The ceremony, a blend of nostalgia and respect, was graced by family, friends, and colleagues who came together to celebrate the life and contributions of a man who was as much a public servant as he was a community leader.

Chairman Marty Pennell’s Tribute

Chairman Marty Pennell took the stage to share memories and insights into Peal’s life and service, painting a captivating portrait of a man who was steadfastly committed to his faith, country, and family. Pennell’s speech served as a reminder of Peal’s relentless dedication and the legacy he leaves behind.

Peal’s Contribution to Alexander County

During his tenure, Commissioner Peal spearheaded numerous key projects that significantly improved the infrastructure, education, and economic landscape of Alexander County. Among these were the Alexander County Services Center, various community and historic preservation plans, and the Stony Point Elementary School sewer project. His contributions also extended to water system expansions and other initiatives that have since become a testament to his vision and commitment.

A Career Beyond Commission

Peal’s public service was not confined to his role as a commissioner. He had an illustrious career in education, serving in diverse roles such as teacher, coach, principal, and administrator. He held executive positions such as the Director of Human Resources and Associate Superintendent for Alexander County Schools. His passion for education also led him to the principal’s office at Millersville Christian Academy and into classrooms where he taught leadership courses at the master’s and doctoral levels.

The monument now stands in the park, a silent but powerful reminder of a man who lived his life in the service of others and left an indelible mark on Alexander County. It is a testament to Peal’s dedication and his enduring legacy.