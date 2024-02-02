Federal Investigation Launched into Albuquerque DWI Officers' Handling of DUI Case

In a case that has jolted the Albuquerque Police Department (APD) and the judicial community alike, a federal investigation is underway scrutinizing the actions of a group of DWI officers. The initiating event occurred on August 24, when APD officer Honorio Alba Jr. detained Antonio Barron, an employee of the 2nd Judicial District Court, on suspicion of driving under the influence. Instead of arresting Barron, Officer Alba reportedly connected him with an attorney, circumventing the usual process and ensuring that no charges would be filed against him.

Officers and Attorney Under Investigation

In the wake of this incident, the FBI launched an investigation into the actions of Officer Alba and his colleagues - Officers Harvey Johnson Jr., Joshua Montaño, Nelson Ortiz, Lt. Justin Hunt, and the implicated attorney, Thomas Clear III, along with his paralegal Ricardo 'Rick' Mendez. As the investigation continues, all the officers have been put on paid administrative leave.

The Case That Raised Eyebrows

Barron, despite being pulled over for alleged drunk driving, was never arrested. It took an astonishing 10 weeks for charges to be filed against him. But the unusual handling of the case didn't end there. The charges were filed as a summons, a departure from standard procedure that typically involves a booking sheet. These irregularities were noticed by a top court official, who reported the matter, resulting in the filing of a complaint with the Civilian Police Oversight Agency and the initiation of an internal APD probe.

Repercussions and Dismissals

In the aftermath of the investigation's commencement, over 150 other DWI cases involving the officers under investigation have been dismissed. District Attorney Sam Bregman took the decision to dismiss these cases after learning of the federal investigation into the officers who made the arrests. This move has raised concerns among the community, with 32% of the dismissed defendants currently having warrants out for their arrest.

The investigation could have far-reaching implications not only for the officers and attorney involved but also for the APD as a whole. Particularly, its potential impact on the consent decree and the Department of Justice settlement agreement is under scrutiny. The FBI's investigation is ongoing, with related search warrants still sealed.