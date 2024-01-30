Alabama Set to Conduct First Execution by Nitrogen Gas Amid Controversy

In a move that marks a significant moment in the ongoing debate about capital punishment in the United States, Alabama is on the brink of carrying out its first execution using nitrogen gas. This follows the U.S. Supreme Court's dismissal of the final appeal against the execution, which is set to take place imminently.

Controversial New Execution Method

The adoption of nitrogen hypoxia as a method of execution has sparked controversy and debate. Advocates argue it could provide a more humane alternative to lethal injection, which has faced criticism for its potential to induce painful deaths if improperly administered. However, critics raise ethical questions and highlight the absence of empirical evidence regarding its painlessness and effectiveness.

Alabama's Bold Move Amid Challenges

Alabama's decision to implement nitrogen hypoxia comes amid increasing difficulties in obtaining lethal injection drugs due to opposition from pharmaceutical companies to their use in executions. On Jan. 25, 2024, Kenneth Smith became the first person in the nation to be executed using nitrogen hypoxia. Convicted for the murder-for-hire of Elizabeth Sennett in 1988, Smith's execution was described by opponents as causing suffering and prolonged agony, taking over 20 minutes to die despite predictions of a swift and painless death.

Global Repercussions and Future Implications

UN experts have condemned the execution and called for a ban on this method. They emphasized that the use of nitrogen gas inhalation as a method of execution contravenes international law, including the absolute and universal prohibition of torture. As the first officially sanctioned human execution by nitrogen gas inhalation, Smith's case has sparked discussions about whether nitrogen hypoxia should be an accepted method for capital punishment. These discussions are particularly pertinent as other US states consider following Alabama's lead.