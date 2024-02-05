Akron Man Pleads Guilty to Reduced Charges in 2022 Shooting

In a significant development in the December 2022 shooting case of 19-year-old Zion Neal, 24-year-old Nathan Hendrix-Vest from Akron has pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of involuntary manslaughter and obstructing justice. Hendrix-Vest's plea comes in the face of initial charges that included murder, aggravated robbery, and two counts of kidnapping. The defendant will now face sentencing on May 6 in Judge Joy Oldfield's courtroom.

A Tragic Incident at Akron Skate Park

The incident unfolded in the early hours of December 12, 2022, at Akron Skate Park in Ellet. Neal, who was in his senior year at Nordonia High School and recently began working at Amazon, was shot multiple times around 1 a.m. The young man was later pronounced dead at Summa Barberton Hospital.

Julian Fort: The Second Arrest

Another individual, Julian Fort, was subsequently arrested in connection with the crime. Fort is currently facing multiple charges, including murder, aggravated robbery, kidnapping, obstructing justice, and evidence tampering. His jury trial is slated to commence on April 16, after a final pretrial meeting scheduled for April 9.

Remembering Zion Neal

Neal's family remembers him as a loving, caring, and helpful individual. His mother, Marisa Williams, and sister, Oahnesty Palmer, remember him fondly as a young man deeply loved by his friends, teachers, and family. Known for his love of music and warm, joyful personality, Zion Neal's untimely death has left a void in the hearts of those who knew him.