Akron City Agrees to Settle Lawsuit Over Arrests During Jayland Walker Protests

The city of Akron has agreed to a settlement in a federal lawsuit initiated by 24 individuals who were apprehended during the protests following the fatal shooting of Jayland Walker in 2022. High-profile activists such as Jacob Blake Sr., Bianca Austin, and Javonna Beasley, sister of Jaymeisha Beasley, Jayland Walker's fiancée, are among the plaintiffs. The decision to settle was propelled by Mayor Shammas Malik, who cited recommendations from the law department and a commitment to fiscal responsibility towards taxpayers.

Unlawful Arrests and Suppression of Rights

The lawsuit claimed that the city improperly detained protesters and bystanders, leading to protracted legal proceedings that ultimately culminated in dismissals or acquittals. The plaintiffs accused the City of Akron and individual police officers of arresting them on 'bogus criminal charges' and subjecting them to unlawful uses of force, detention, and prosecution. They also alleged that their First Amendment rights were suppressed and retaliated against.

Mediation Leads to Agreement

Mediation conferences held on January 18 and 22, facilitated by Magistrate Judge James Grimes Jr., led to a settlement agreement. The resolution was reached after the second mediation. While the precise terms of the settlement remain confidential, court records indicate that it should be finalized by February 2, with the first payment expected by February 23.

Settlement Aims to Avoid Further Litigation

Mayor Malik confirmed the city's decision to settle the lawsuit, citing the potential cost associated with continuing to litigate it. He emphasized that the decision was taken considering the potential financial burden on taxpayers. Details about the settlement might continue to emerge as the story unfolds.