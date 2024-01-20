Former Air Force Pilot Training Chief Seeks Retirement Amid Sexual Assault Charges

Maj. Gen. Phillip Stewart, erstwhile pilot training chief of the United States Air Force, has submitted his retirement papers as an alternative to standing trial in a court-martial on charges of sexual assault and further allegations. The charges were brought forth at Joint Base San Antonio, Texas, but Stewart has yet to make a plea.

Accusations Against Stewart

Among the accusations levelled against Stewart are sexual assault against a woman at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, in 2023, engaging in an unprofessional relationship, and piloting a plane within 12 hours of consuming alcohol. Stewart's defense team maintains that the sexual encounter was consensual.

Scheduled Court-Martial

A court-martial proceeding has been set for June 17 in San Antonio. The ultimate decision regarding Stewart's retirement request will be determined by Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall. As the charges against Stewart were instituted prior to the implementation of new rules that remove the prosecution of some serious criminal charges from the chain of command in December, his case is not subject to these changes. Should his retirement request be refused, Stewart intends to plead not guilty.

Stewart's Request for Retirement

