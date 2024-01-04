AI Mistake Lands Michael Cohen’s Lawyer in Hot Water

Michael Cohen, former personal attorney to Donald Trump, has found himself in a unique legal debacle. His current lawyer, David Schwartz, inadvertently submitted court documents riddled with fake case citations generated by artificial intelligence. The erroneous citations were included in a bid to conclude Cohen’s supervised release term, a consequence of his conviction for campaign finance violations. Schwartz has since taken full responsibility for the mistake, attributing it to Cohen’s misuse of Google Bard, an AI tool.

AI’s Growing Presence in Legal Affairs

Artificial Intelligence, particularly machine learning and natural language processing tools, has been steadily making inroads into the field of law. While AI has proven beneficial in some areas, such as document review and legal research, its misuse, as exemplified in this instance, underscores the risks. The fictitious cases cited in the court documents were generated by Google Bard, a tool Cohen apparently mistook for an advanced search engine.

The Fallout and Reactions

E. Dayna Perry, another lawyer involved in the document exchange, criticized Schwartz for his oversight. The incident has raised questions about the legal industry’s growing reliance on AI and emphasizes the need for a critical approach to its adoption and use. Despite the personal remarks and the controversy, Schwartz, who is also represented by retired judges Barry Kamins and John Leventhal, declined to comment on Perry’s criticism.

Cohen’s Continued Legal Challenges

Separately, Cohen remains a significant figure in ongoing legal battles involving Donald Trump. He served as a key witness in New York Attorney General Letitia James’ civil fraud case against Trump and is expected to testify in the state’s criminal case accusing Trump of falsifying records related to a payment to Stormy Daniels. This latest incident is another wrinkle in Cohen’s complex legal journey, which began with his 2018 guilty plea to charges related to influencing the 2016 election.