Courts & Law

AI Mistake Lands Michael Cohen’s Lawyer in Hot Water

By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:57 pm EST
AI Mistake Lands Michael Cohen’s Lawyer in Hot Water

Michael Cohen, former personal attorney to Donald Trump, has found himself in a unique legal debacle. His current lawyer, David Schwartz, inadvertently submitted court documents riddled with fake case citations generated by artificial intelligence. The erroneous citations were included in a bid to conclude Cohen’s supervised release term, a consequence of his conviction for campaign finance violations. Schwartz has since taken full responsibility for the mistake, attributing it to Cohen’s misuse of Google Bard, an AI tool.

AI’s Growing Presence in Legal Affairs

Artificial Intelligence, particularly machine learning and natural language processing tools, has been steadily making inroads into the field of law. While AI has proven beneficial in some areas, such as document review and legal research, its misuse, as exemplified in this instance, underscores the risks. The fictitious cases cited in the court documents were generated by Google Bard, a tool Cohen apparently mistook for an advanced search engine.

The Fallout and Reactions

E. Dayna Perry, another lawyer involved in the document exchange, criticized Schwartz for his oversight. The incident has raised questions about the legal industry’s growing reliance on AI and emphasizes the need for a critical approach to its adoption and use. Despite the personal remarks and the controversy, Schwartz, who is also represented by retired judges Barry Kamins and John Leventhal, declined to comment on Perry’s criticism.

Cohen’s Continued Legal Challenges

Separately, Cohen remains a significant figure in ongoing legal battles involving Donald Trump. He served as a key witness in New York Attorney General Letitia James’ civil fraud case against Trump and is expected to testify in the state’s criminal case accusing Trump of falsifying records related to a payment to Stormy Daniels. This latest incident is another wrinkle in Cohen’s complex legal journey, which began with his 2018 guilty plea to charges related to influencing the 2016 election.

Courts & Law United States
Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

