Courts & Law

ACLU Defends Las Vegas Teachers Charged Amid Union Protests

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 4:26 pm EST
ACLU Defends Las Vegas Teachers Charged Amid Union Protests

Amid a backdrop of collective bargaining disputes and protests, two Las Vegas middle school teachers find themselves entangled in a legal battle. Aramis Bacallao and Kristan Nigro, both educators in the Clark County School District, face misdemeanor charges of disturbing the peace, following their removal from a school board meeting on August 24.

ACLU Steps into the Legal Fray

Both teachers are now represented by the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Nevada, which has intervened in their cases. The ACLU has filed motions to dismiss the charges against Bacallao, citing a ‘lack of notice’ among the reasons. These motions are set to be reviewed at a hearing on January 10. Nigro’s case, on the other hand, has been slated for trial on February 14.

Teachers’ Protests Amid Collective Bargaining Disputes

The charges against the teachers are derived from an incident during a protest staged by members of the Clark County Education Association. The teachers were voicing their concerns during the heated period of collective bargaining negotiations between the school district and the teachers union. The contentious bargaining process saw numerous protests over the summer.

Resolution in Sight: New Contract Approved

In the midst of the ongoing legal battle, there appears to be a glimmer of resolution on the horizon. Following the summer protests and intense bargaining, an arbitrator has recently approved a new contract between the school district and the teachers union. The new agreement includes provisions for salary increases and additional pay for special education and Title I teachers, marking a significant step towards addressing the teachers’ grievances.

Courts & Law Education United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

