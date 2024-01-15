en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Courts & Law

Accusations Against Malaysia’s Judiciary Threaten to Undermine Islam

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:00 am EST
Accusations Against Malaysia’s Judiciary Threaten to Undermine Islam

Malaysia’s judiciary finds itself under fire, subject to allegations of ulterior motives aimed at undermining Islam and its legal system within the country. These allegations, made by certain quarters, have sparked widespread commentary that unjustly targets the personal faith and intentions of specific judges.

Inciting Public Hatred and Fear

More than mere words, these comments are feared to incite public hatred and ill-will towards the judiciary. There is also concern over a growing fear of distorted outcomes from the judiciary’s decisions, particularly in matters related to the Islamic faith and legal system.

Mobilizing Crowds and Intimidating Judges

Adding fuel to the fire, large crowds have been mobilized in what appears to be a blatant attempt to intimidate judges. The sight of these angry masses only serves to cast a darker shadow over an already tense situation.

Challenges to Judicial Integrity and Impartiality

The allegations and ensuing public outcry underscore the challenges faced by the judiciary in maintaining its integrity and impartiality. The role of the judiciary and its decisions in relation to Islam have come under intense scrutiny, casting doubt on its ability to deliver justice without bias or influence.

The Malaysian judiciary now finds itself in a delicate balancing act, striving to uphold the principles of justice while navigating a sea of allegations, public sentiment, and religious considerations. As the controversy continues to unfold, the world watches with bated breath, hoping for a resolution that upholds the rule of law and respects the sanctity of religion.

0
Courts & Law Malaysia
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Courts & Law

See more
22 seconds ago
Emphasizing the Attorney General's Role and Prosecutorial Discretion at the Opening of Legal Year 2024
At the inaugural event of the Legal Year 2024 in the Putrajaya International Convention Centre, a crucial discourse was pronounced on the role of the Attorney General (AG) as the Public Prosecutor, as mandated by Article 145 of the Federal Constitution. The speech underlined the AG’s broad prosecutorial discretion and the encompassing responsibility that comes
Emphasizing the Attorney General's Role and Prosecutorial Discretion at the Opening of Legal Year 2024
Dorset Police Launches Operation Snap: Crowdsourcing Traffic Violation Evidence
15 mins ago
Dorset Police Launches Operation Snap: Crowdsourcing Traffic Violation Evidence
Thane Court's Symbolic Sentence for Builder in Cheque Bounce Case
19 mins ago
Thane Court's Symbolic Sentence for Builder in Cheque Bounce Case
Theuri vs Ombati: High-Stakes Battle for LSK's JSC Male Representative
13 mins ago
Theuri vs Ombati: High-Stakes Battle for LSK's JSC Male Representative
California Appeals Court Ruling Could Hold Businesses Liable for Delay in Product Development
14 mins ago
California Appeals Court Ruling Could Hold Businesses Liable for Delay in Product Development
The 'Sacred Cows' of Nigeria: A Call for Accountability in Military and Judiciary
14 mins ago
The 'Sacred Cows' of Nigeria: A Call for Accountability in Military and Judiciary
Latest Headlines
World News
Yemen Boycotts American and Israeli Goods: A Stand for Palestinian Support
7 seconds
Yemen Boycotts American and Israeli Goods: A Stand for Palestinian Support
Cyprus Finance Minister Discusses High Energy Prices and Economic Impact of the Russian Invasion in Eurogroup and ECOFIN Meetings
9 seconds
Cyprus Finance Minister Discusses High Energy Prices and Economic Impact of the Russian Invasion in Eurogroup and ECOFIN Meetings
Jakub Mensik Triumphs Over Denis Shapovalov in Thrilling Australian Open Match
14 seconds
Jakub Mensik Triumphs Over Denis Shapovalov in Thrilling Australian Open Match
Emphasizing the Attorney General's Role and Prosecutorial Discretion at the Opening of Legal Year 2024
22 seconds
Emphasizing the Attorney General's Role and Prosecutorial Discretion at the Opening of Legal Year 2024
2023: The Hottest Year on Record - An Escalating Climate Crisis
24 seconds
2023: The Hottest Year on Record - An Escalating Climate Crisis
Guyana's 2024 Budget: A Call for Prioritizing People Over Projects
28 seconds
Guyana's 2024 Budget: A Call for Prioritizing People Over Projects
Coco Gauff's Humorous Take on USTA's Unflattering Instagram Post
39 seconds
Coco Gauff's Humorous Take on USTA's Unflattering Instagram Post
Austrian Defence Minister Favors Two-Party Government, Sparking Coalition Speculations
39 seconds
Austrian Defence Minister Favors Two-Party Government, Sparking Coalition Speculations
Roger Pogoy's Miraculous Return Boosts TNT Ahead of Playoffs
1 min
Roger Pogoy's Miraculous Return Boosts TNT Ahead of Playoffs
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
17 mins
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
2 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
3 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
3 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
3 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
4 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
5 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
5 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
6 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app