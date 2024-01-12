Abolition Coalition Co-Founder Jasmine Sebaggala Ordered to Pay $38,000 in Legal Fees

Jasmine Sebaggala, assistant principal at Evanston/Skokie District 65 schools and co-founder of the Abolition Coalition, is facing a $38,000 bill in attorney fees following the dismissal of her defamation lawsuit against Helen Levinson, a prominent member of conservative group Awake Illinois. The lawsuit was dismissed as it failed to establish a sufficient cause of action under Illinois law and Levinson’s statements were deemed protected by the Citizen Participation Act.

Legal Tussle over Accusations

The legal dispute originated from a letter penned by Levinson in 2021, in which she accused Sebaggala of employing aggressive tactics. Levinson requested this letter to be included in Sebaggala’s employment file. In response, Sebaggala sued Levinson for defamation and emotional distress.

Appeal and Fundraising Efforts

Upon Judge Daniel Kubasiak’s order to pay the legal fees, Sebaggala’s legal team sought an extension, leading to an increase in the amount to $40,000. Currently, Sebaggala is appealing both the dismissal of the lawsuit and the payment order. In the meantime, a fundraising campaign has managed to collect over $38,000 to offset the legal costs.

Racial Equity Policies in the Spotlight

The lawsuit also brought to light the alleged use of Sebaggala’s image by Levinson for fundraising purposes, adding another layer to the case. However, this legal battle transcends individual disputes and spotlights larger issues. The Abolition Coalition, of which Sebaggala is a co-founder, argues that this is a matter of intimidation and an attempt to uphold an exclusive education system. The case serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing opposition to racial and equity policies in schools across the nation.