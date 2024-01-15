en English
Courts & Law

Aberystwyth Court Hands Down Sentences for Range of Crimes

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:19 am EST
Aberystwyth Court Hands Down Sentences for Range of Crimes

In a recent flurry of legal proceedings, Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court has seen multiple defendants being processed for a range of crimes, including breach of restraining order, assault, theft, and criminal damage. The array of offences and the corresponding sentences offer a snapshot into the local crime landscape.

Sandwich Theft and Conditional Discharge

One of the cases involved a woman named Sian Jones, 29, hailing from Felinfach. Jones was convicted for stealing sandwiches worth a total of £11.97 from a local Spar store. The court handed down a 12-month conditional discharge to Jones and ordered her to pay compensation for the stolen goods as well as additional charges.

Breach of Restraining Order and Guilty Plea

Another defendant, Daniel Hewitt, 52, from Felindre, found himself on the wrong side of the law when he breached a restraining order. The restraining order, set by Swansea Crown Court, prohibited him from making any form of contact with a certain woman. However, Hewitt violated these terms by referring to the woman in question on social media platforms. Upon his admission of guilt, Hewitt was charged with harassment.

Assault and Criminal Damage Conviction

Meanwhile, Rhydian Jamieson, 26, of Cwm Cou, pleaded guilty to charges of assault and criminal damage. The latter involved damage to a plant pot and bins. In response to his plea, the court sentenced Jamieson to a one-year community order with mandatory rehabilitation requirements. Furthermore, he was ordered to pay fines, compensation for the damaged property, and additional surcharges.

These cases spotlight the ongoing efforts by Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court to address and curb criminal activities within the community, ensuring justice is served while providing opportunities for rehabilitation and compensation for victims.

Courts & Law Crime United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

