en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Courts & Law

A Day in Court: Unveiling the American Justice System in Natrona County, Wyoming

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:26 pm EST
A Day in Court: Unveiling the American Justice System in Natrona County, Wyoming

On a typical Tuesday in Natrona County Circuit Court, Wyoming, defendants from diverse walks of life stood before Judge Nichole Collier, facing charges ranging from Possession of Controlled Substance to Domestic Battery. The state, represented by the Assistant District Attorney Brandon Rosty, presented its case against each defendant. And while every courtroom proceeding is an exercise in the delivery of justice, this particular session offered a microcosm of the larger dynamics at play in the American justice system.

Under the Gavel: Protocols and Presumptions

According to Wyoming statute, the identities of those charged with sexual offenses are not disclosed until probable cause is established in district court. For other felony charges, defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty—a fundamental principle of the justice system. In these initial stages, pleas are not entered in circuit court. Instead, bond conditions are determined, providing defendants with options for their release until trial.

The Bond: A Bridge to Freedom?

Defendants can choose between two types of bonds: a surety bond, necessitating a payment typically ranging from 10-15% of the total bond amount, or a personal recognizance bond, which does not require an upfront payment but holds the defendant liable for the full amount if they fail to appear at court. The choice of bond is influenced by several factors including the nature of the crime, strength of evidence, the defendant’s criminal history, and ties to the community.

Probation Revocation: A Tightrope Walk

For those on probation, the standards for revocation are less stringent, requiring only a preponderance of evidence to revoke probation. Defendants can either admit to the allegations, leading to an imposed or resuspended sentence, or deny them and seek representation.

The Price of Conviction

Convicted individuals are usually mandated to pay standard fees to the Crime Victims Compensation Fund, court costs, and a Drug Court assessment. Additional fines or restitution may be imposed based on the nature of their crime.

0
Courts & Law Crime United States
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Young Boy Critically Injured in Brutal Assault: A Community in Shock

By Dil Bar Irshad

Westmoreland County Boosts Legal Salaries to Reinforce Criminal Justice System

By BNN Correspondents

Acquitted Murder Suspect, Ray A. Shetler Jr., Sentenced for Violent Confrontation

By Justice Nwafor

Longview, Texas: A Pathway to Resolve Outstanding Warrants and Save on Fines

By BNN Correspondents

No Charges for Osceola County Deputies in 2022 Target Shooting, Grand ...
@Crime · 6 mins
No Charges for Osceola County Deputies in 2022 Target Shooting, Grand ...
heart comment 0
Tehama County Felon Faces Life Sentence Under ‘Three Strikes’ Law

By Geeta Pillai

Tehama County Felon Faces Life Sentence Under 'Three Strikes' Law
Wisconsin Court Rules in Favor of Absentee Ballots: A Step Towards Protecting Voting Rights

By Mazhar Abbas

Wisconsin Court Rules in Favor of Absentee Ballots: A Step Towards Protecting Voting Rights
Wisconsin Court Upholds Voting Rights, Rejects Dismissal of Absentee Ballots for Minor Errors

By Nitish Verma

Wisconsin Court Upholds Voting Rights, Rejects Dismissal of Absentee Ballots for Minor Errors
China’s MPS Bolsters Law Enforcement with New Management Centers

By Aqsa Younas Rana

China's MPS Bolsters Law Enforcement with New Management Centers
Latest Headlines
World News
Governor Hope Uzodimma Aims to Surpass First Term Achievements in Second Tenure
9 seconds
Governor Hope Uzodimma Aims to Surpass First Term Achievements in Second Tenure
Filament Health Bids Farewell to Maureen O'Connell, A Key Figure in Psychedelic Drug Development
10 seconds
Filament Health Bids Farewell to Maureen O'Connell, A Key Figure in Psychedelic Drug Development
DailyMed's RSS Feed Service: A Game-Changer in Drug Information Updates
14 seconds
DailyMed's RSS Feed Service: A Game-Changer in Drug Information Updates
Fenofibrate's Impact on Cardiovascular Outcomes in Diabetic Patients: A Closer Look
20 seconds
Fenofibrate's Impact on Cardiovascular Outcomes in Diabetic Patients: A Closer Look
Pedri: Overcoming Injury Struggles with Optimism and Pilates
30 seconds
Pedri: Overcoming Injury Struggles with Optimism and Pilates
Trump's Legal Battles and the Potential Impact on His Presidency
31 seconds
Trump's Legal Battles and the Potential Impact on His Presidency
Chicago Bears Audit Matt Overton as Potential Replacement for Patrick Scales
37 seconds
Chicago Bears Audit Matt Overton as Potential Replacement for Patrick Scales
Clinical Trial Highlights High Incidence of Adverse Reactions to BOSULIF in Leukemia Patients
41 seconds
Clinical Trial Highlights High Incidence of Adverse Reactions to BOSULIF in Leukemia Patients
Centenarian Veteran Continues to Serve, Credits Longevity to Dr Pepper
45 seconds
Centenarian Veteran Continues to Serve, Credits Longevity to Dr Pepper
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
17 mins
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
2 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
3 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
4 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
4 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
4 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
7 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
7 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
8 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app