9th Circuit Court Reinstates Seattle's Right to Enforce Anti-Graffiti Laws

In a landmark decision, the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals has overruled a lower court's ruling, thereby reinstating Seattle's right to enforce its anti-graffiti laws. This verdict, announced by City Attorney Ann Davison, marks a significant turn of events in the city's struggle against rampant graffiti-related property destruction. It upends the previous ruling that had stymied the city's enforcement of its graffiti ordinance, Seattle Municipal Code 12A.08.020(A)(2).

Reversing the Lower Court's Decision

The lower court's verdict, delivered in June 2023, had sided with four individuals detained for defacing public property with chalk. The judge, appointed by former President Bill Clinton, deemed the arrests as potential censorship and suggested that the city's ordinance was overly vague. This, he argued, could amount to an infringement of First Amendment rights and a violation of the 14th Amendment for being overly vague.

9th Circuit's Stand on the Issue

However, the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals disagreed with this assessment. The court maintained that discretionary enforcement does not inherently render the ordinance overly vague. The plaintiffs, arrested in 2021 for inscribing anti-police statements in chalk outside a police building, had spent a night in jail but were not prosecuted. They contended that their rights were violated.

The Battle Continues

Despite the recent ruling, their attorney, Braden Pence, signaled that they would persist with their lawsuit. They aim to prove the unconstitutionality of the anti-writing ordinance. This ongoing legal battle underscores the tension between city authorities trying to combat visual blight and graffiti's cost to taxpayers, and activists fighting for their right to protest and freedom of speech.

This decision has wider implications as well. It not only empowers Seattle to charge those spraying graffiti with a misdemeanor, but it also sets a precedent for other cities grappling with similar issues. The outcome of this continuing lawsuit, therefore, will be watched closely, not just by Seattle and its residents, but by municipalities nationwide.