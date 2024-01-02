890 New Laws Usher in 2024 in California: A Closer Look at the Key Changes

California, led by Governor Gavin Newsom, ushered in 2024 with 890 new laws spanning a broad spectrum of issues. These laws are expected to significantly reshape the socio-economic landscape of the Golden State. Key among these are laws addressing minimum wage, traffic stop protocols, marijuana drug tests, and sick leave provisions.

Incremental Rise in San Diego’s Minimum Wage

Starting this year, San Diego’s minimum wage sees an increase to $16.85 per hour. This hike is part of an ongoing incremental rise that has been adopted since 2019. To be eligible for this wage, individuals must work a minimum of two hours per week within the city limits.

New Protocol for Peace Officers during Traffic Stops

Under the newly enacted AB 2773, peace officers are now required to provide their name, agency, and reason for pulling over a civilian during traffic stops. This measure aims to standardize the procedure across California, thereby promoting transparency and accountability.

Workplace Marijuana Drug Tests

AB 2118 is another significant law, which restricts employers from penalizing employees for failing marijuana drug tests. This law takes into account the legal status of recreational marijuana in California since 2016 and its potential for lingering presence in the body. However, construction workers and employees of companies with federal contracts are exempt from this protection.

Sick Leave Provisions Expanded

Lastly, SB 616 expands the state-mandated minimum sick days from three to five for employees who have worked at a company for approximately seven months. Despite concerns about the misuse of sick days, this change is intended to limit the spread of illness and ensure the well-being of the workforce.

These new laws, coupled with others addressing climate change, environmental protections, criminal justice reforms, healthcare access, mental health services, and housing affordability, are poised to create profound waves of change across California. With the careful attention of Governor Newsom’s administration, the impact of these laws will be closely monitored and evaluated in the years to come.