4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to Reconsider Maryland's Handgun Licensing Law

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has elected to revisit Maryland's handgun licensing law. This comes on the heels of a prior decision by a three-judge panel from the same court, which deemed the law unconstitutional in a 2-1 ruling in November. The licensing law stipulates that the majority of Maryland citizens need to secure a license before purchasing a handgun.

Scrutiny of Maryland's Handgun Licensing Law

The panel's decision to declare the law unconstitutional came after criticism that the law was overly restrictive. The requirement for a license in advance of a handgun purchase, a process that could span to a month, was at the heart of the criticism. Following the panel's ruling, Maryland's Attorney General, Anthony Brown, filed a petition for a rehearing of the case.

Re-examining the Law's Constitutionality

The request for a full court hearing has now been granted, setting the stage for a comprehensive re-evaluation of the state's handgun licensing requirement. Central to the case is the question of whether such a licensing mandate infringes on the Second Amendment rights of Maryland citizens. The full court hearing is tentatively slated for March.

Implications of the Rehearing

This rehearing bears significant potential implications for gun rights and regulations within Maryland. Both the Attorney General and gun rights advocacy groups are in the process of preparing their arguments for presentation before the full 4th Circuit. As the appeal process unfolds, the handgun licensing requirement remains in effect.

The law, which was enacted in 2013 in response to the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, necessitates that individuals complete a firearms safety training course, submit an application, and provide fingerprints to secure a handgun qualification license. This case marks a significant milestone in the ongoing dialogue around gun control laws and Second Amendment rights.