Courts & Law

4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to Reconsider Maryland’s Handgun Licensing Law

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 11, 2024 at 5:45 pm EST
4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to Reconsider Maryland's Handgun Licensing Law

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has elected to revisit Maryland’s handgun licensing law. This comes on the heels of a prior decision by a three-judge panel from the same court, which deemed the law unconstitutional in a 2-1 ruling in November. The licensing law stipulates that the majority of Maryland citizens need to secure a license before purchasing a handgun.

Scrutiny of Maryland’s Handgun Licensing Law

The panel’s decision to declare the law unconstitutional came after criticism that the law was overly restrictive. The requirement for a license in advance of a handgun purchase, a process that could span to a month, was at the heart of the criticism. Following the panel’s ruling, Maryland’s Attorney General, Anthony Brown, filed a petition for a rehearing of the case.

Re-examining the Law’s Constitutionality

The request for a full court hearing has now been granted, setting the stage for a comprehensive re-evaluation of the state’s handgun licensing requirement. Central to the case is the question of whether such a licensing mandate infringes on the Second Amendment rights of Maryland citizens. The full court hearing is tentatively slated for March.

Implications of the Rehearing

This rehearing bears significant potential implications for gun rights and regulations within Maryland. Both the Attorney General and gun rights advocacy groups are in the process of preparing their arguments for presentation before the full 4th Circuit. As the appeal process unfolds, the handgun licensing requirement remains in effect.

The law, which was enacted in 2013 in response to the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, necessitates that individuals complete a firearms safety training course, submit an application, and provide fingerprints to secure a handgun qualification license. This case marks a significant milestone in the ongoing dialogue around gun control laws and Second Amendment rights.

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

