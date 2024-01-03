en English
Accidents

24-Year-Old Charged in Fatal Collision; Another Tragic Accident Under Investigation

By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:49 pm EST
24-Year-Old Charged in Fatal Collision; Another Tragic Accident Under Investigation

In a tragic twist of fate on Western Way at the junction with Barnfield Road in Exeter, 24-year-old Harry Lock, has been charged with causing the death of Maria Perez-Gonzalez by dangerous driving. The fatal incident unfolded in August 2021 and involved a BMW 420 driven by Lock.

The Aftermath of the Collision

Maria Perez-Gonzalez, unfortunately, succumbed to her injuries two days after the collision, on August 9. Following her death, floral tributes painted a somber picture at the scene, a stark reminder of the tragic event. The incident had also reportedly involved a 53-year-old cyclist crossing Western Way in the direction of Southernhay at the time of the collision.

The Legal Proceedings

Lock made a brief appearance at Exeter Magistrates’ Court. During this hearing, he confirmed his identity but was not required to enter a plea. The case has been deemed too serious for the jurisdiction of the magistrates and has consequently been transferred to the crown court. The next hearing for this case is scheduled for February 2. Meanwhile, Lock has been released on bail.

Another Tragic Incident

In a separate incident, another fatal collision occurred at the junction of Pennsylvania and Rancho roads in Exeter. This collision, involving a red Ford Escape and a blue Chrysler 200, resulted in injuries to a 71-year-old passenger in the Ford. The accident was reportedly caused by a 17-year-old driver making a turn in front of the Chrysler, leading to severe damage to both vehicles. The Taylor police are currently conducting an investigation to elucidate the circumstances that led to this tragic incident.

Accidents Courts & Law United Kingdom
Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

