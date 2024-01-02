23-year-old Witney Resident Charged with Attempted Robbery and Possession of Imitation Firearm

Andreas Hegedus, a 23-year-old resident of Burford Road in Witney, has been officially indicted on charges of attempted robbery and possession of an imitation firearm during the execution of a schedule one offence. The charges arise from an occurrence that reportedly took place on Corn Street in Witney on a Friday, where Hegedus is accused of having broken into a home.

Arrest and Charges

The arrest comes as a result of an investigation conducted by Thames Valley Police. Hegedus was apprehended on the evening of New Year’s Eve and brought before the law the following day. His first court appearance was at Oxford Magistrates’ Court.

Remanded in custody

During this preliminary hearing, he was remanded in custody. This decision entails that Hegedus will remain in detention throughout the legal proceedings unless a court order or legal provision dictates otherwise.

Future Court Proceedings

Hegedus is scheduled to appear at Oxford Crown Court on February 2 for further proceedings in relation to the charges. This court session will likely determine the course of the trial and could potentially alter Hegedus’ current custody status.