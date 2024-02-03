2023 Litigation Minute: Unveiling Emerging Legal Risks for Companies

The 2023 Litigation Minute, a newsletter that offers critical insights into emerging legal risks for companies, has highlighted several areas of concern. Its 16 editions have dissected various legal hazards, with particular attention paid to ethylene oxide, a chemical under increased scrutiny by regulators and the center of numerous lawsuits. The substantial settlements made by Sterigenics and Sotera Health underscore the gravity of this issue. It is crucial for companies to evaluate their potential litigation risks and explore insurance coverage options concerning ethylene oxide exposure.

Legal Risks Associated with Online Tracking Tools

Another focus area in the newsletter was the surge in lawsuits related to website tracking tools. These lawsuits, particularly those based on state wiretapping claims, have put companies on notice. As a preventative measure, companies must take steps to minimize the risk of litigation associated with these online tracking technologies.

Rising Cases Involving PFAS

The newsletter also shed light on the growing number of cases involving per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). These cases extend beyond environmental issues to consumer protection claims, alleging deception in product safety and PFAS disclosures. The newsletter offers strategies for addressing these claims, including early actions for insurance recovery.

Website Data Privacy Class Actions

The Litigation Minute also touched on the spike in website data privacy class actions, specifically focusing on pixel tool litigation. It provided insights on plaintiffs' claims and possible defenses. According to the newsletter, the focus in 2024 will shift to topics such as artificial intelligence, climate-related lawsuits, and standing issues.

The article further discussed the emergence of class action lawsuits in the US, UK, and EU markets due to the unauthorized use of online tracking technologies (OTTs) by companies. It specifically highlighted the use of Meta Pixel and the legal implications it has triggered, including violations of the Video Privacy Protection Act of 1988. Claudia McCarron of Mullen Coughlin LLC offered insights, underscoring the unpredictable nature of the emerging case law and the potential staggering liability faced by defendants.

The 2023 Annual Litigation Trends Survey by Norton Rose Fulbright reveals that cybersecurity, data protection, and data privacy are top concerns. With one-third of respondents reporting litigation in this area in 2022, it was also ranked as the second-highest area of future concern for class actions, indicating an increasing dispute exposure over the next 12 months.