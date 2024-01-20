15-Year-Old Charged With Manslaughter After Fatal Crash in West Melton

A 15-year-old juvenile, whose identity remains undisclosed due to New Zealand's name suppression laws, stands accused of manslaughter following a fatal car crash that occurred on 7 August 2023, in West Melton, Christchurch. The tragic event led to one fatality at the scene and critically injured another individual, who was then rushed to Christchurch Hospital for immediate medical attention.

A Tragic Loss

The victim, Sandra Loveday, 60, was a well-respected senior legal executive at Canterbury Legal. Her sudden demise has left her colleagues shocked and deeply saddened. Friends and acquaintances remembered Loveday as a vivacious, wonderful, and kind person.

The Incident

According to the available information, the young boy's car crossed the centre line and collided head-on with Loveday's vehicle on Old West Coast Road, leading to the fatal incident. This crash marked the 14th road fatality on the district’s rural roads since the beginning of 2023, a number deemed 'horrendous' by the local police inspector who emphasized the preventability of such incidents.

Proceedings Ahead

The accused youth is scheduled to make a court appearance at the Christchurch Youth Court on Thursday, 18 January. As the case is currently active in court, the police have stated that they can't release any additional information regarding the incident. The court's decision will be keenly awaited.