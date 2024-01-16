Court Upholds Nondisclosure Order for Trump's Twitter Data

A federal appeals court has upheld a nondisclosure order connected to a search warrant issued to X Corporation, formerly known as Twitter, for data from former President Donald Trump's Twitter account. This order forms part of a criminal investigation helmed by special counsel Jack Smith into Trump's efforts to overturn his 2020 election defeat.

The Court's Decision

The court's decision supports the nondisclosure order, which was imposed to prevent possible destruction of evidence, witness intimidation, or other threats to the investigation. The data in question includes tweets, searches, devices used, IP addresses, and associated accounts. The former president now has the option to appeal to the Supreme Court.

X Corp. Resistance

X Corp. initially resisted the order, resulting in a contempt ruling and a $350,000 fine. Despite the stiff penalty, the company eventually complied and provided the requested data. X Corp. sought an 'en banc' rehearing, a request that was denied.

Dissenting Voices

Not all judges agreed with the court's decision. Four judges, including three appointed by Trump, expressed potent criticism of the action. They argued that the decision bypassed established legal precedents concerning executive privilege and the Presidential Records Act.

Special counsel Smith declined to comment on the case, and X Corp.'s lead attorney did not respond to requests for comment. As the case continues, the world waits with bated breath to see what implications the court's decision will have on both the criminal investigation and the broader precedent for executive privilege.