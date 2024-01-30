Court Orders Seizure of Senator Umeh's Assets Over Unpaid N136m Debt

In a landmark judgment, the Federal High Court in Abuja has enforced the seizure of assets belonging to Senator Victor Umeh of Anambra Central. The court's decision comes as a consequence of Senator Umeh's failure to repay a loan amounting to N136 million, sourced from the defunct Skye Bank Plc in 2008.

Justice Inyang Ekwo, presiding over the case, held that the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) had presented compelling evidence of Senator Umeh's loan default. The original loan, a sum of N23,250,000.00, had ballooned to a staggering N135,722,303.40 by April 2011, owing to the accumulation of interest and charges. AMCON, having taken over the unpaid debt from Skye Bank, requested the court's intervention to recover the funds.

Senator Umeh's Failure to Respond

Despite being served with court documents, Senator Umeh did not present a defense. This omission led the court to accept AMCON's claims as unchallenged and established. Consequently, the court ruled in favor of AMCON, declaring Senator Umeh's indebtedness, and issuing orders for the repayment and asset forfeiture.

The court's ruling mandates Senator Umeh to repay the outstanding debt along with the accrued interest. Furthermore, the court ordered the forfeiture of Senator Umeh's 5,000,000 units of Skye Bank shares to AMCON. A cost of N2 million was also levied against Umeh, pertaining to the legal proceedings.

The court's declaration included Senator Umeh's liability for the principal debt sum, all accrued interest, and charges at a rate of 15 percent per annum. The court also stated that Senator Umeh's rights and interests in the Skye Bank shares are subject to total forfeiture, which AMCON is entitled to take over.