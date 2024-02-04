Court of Appeals Upholds Dismissal of Binay's Libel Case Against Trillanes

In a landmark ruling, the Court of Appeals (CA) in the Philippines has reinforced its decision to dismiss the libel case lodged by former Vice President Jejomar C. Binay Sr. against ex-Senator Antonio Trillanes IV. The case, rooted in allegations made by Trillanes in 2015, pertained to Binay's supposed involvement in an alleged P100 million annual racket exploiting fake senior citizen beneficiaries in Makati City.

The Road to Dismissal

The dismissal of the case traces back to the Regional Trial Court's (RTC) ruling in favor of a demurrer to evidence filed by Trillanes. The prosecution's inability to present conclusive evidence led to the dismissal of the case. The RTC had initially found that there was no substantiated evidence to prove that Trillanes had made the incriminating statements to the media. Further undermining the case, the prosecution failed to produce the media personality who had written the article to support Binay's allegations. The absence of a counter-affidavit by Trillanes, which should have been submitted as evidence, proved another significant blow to the prosecution's case.

Trillanes' Previous Guilty Verdict

Interestingly, in a separate libel case in May 2021, Trillanes was found guilty of libel against former Makati Mayor Junjun Binay Jr. This case revolved around accusations of bribery involving CA justices. Trillanes was subsequently fined and ordered to pay moral damages.

Final Verdict and Implications

The recent resolution by the CA highlights the court's stance that there is no new argument compelling enough to reconsider the previous decision. It also emphasizes that the proceedings did not involve grave abuse of discretion. This decision underscores the crucial role of solid evidence in libel cases and the stringent standards upheld by the court in such proceedings. The court's unwavering stance sends a clear message about the rigorous nature of justice and the importance of factual integrity in such high-profile cases.