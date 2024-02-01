Court Nullifies Silas Onu's Candidacy, Alleges Political Motivation in Ebonyi Bye-Election

The race for the Ebonyi South senatorial bye-election experienced a seismic shift on February 1, 2024, when the Federal High Court in Abakaliki nullified the candidacy of Silas Onu, the Peoples Democratic Party's (PDP) candidate. In a verdict that has sent ripples across the political landscape, the Court ruled that the PDP fell short of the Independent National Electoral Commission's (INEC) guidelines, failing to conduct the necessary delegate elections preceding the primary election.

The Court's decision has implications reaching far beyond the affected candidate. It ordered the immediate removal of Onu's name from the INEC portal, a move that effectively erased his candidature for the upcoming election. The Court also issued a mandate for Onu to pay a sum of one million naira to each of the plaintiffs as a penalty for misleading the Party.

Onu's Response and Accusations

Onu, however, did not take the judgment lying down. He swiftly criticized the ruling, alleging political motivation behind the verdict. In a decisive move, he announced his intent to appeal the decision, a step aimed at safeguarding the Party's participation in the election scheduled for February 3. Onu did not limit his criticism to the Court ruling. He publicly accused the Resident Electoral Commissioner of bias, citing the official's absence from PDP activities despite receiving adequate notices.

Onu's fight against the ruling is more than a personal battle. With the election just two days away, he urged PDP supporters to still cast their votes for the Party. The lawyer also questioned the judge's conduct, asserting that the judgment was a calculated move to discourage PDP supporters and undermine the electoral process. In a bold declaration of resilience, Onu emphasized that the Federal High Court is not the final authority in pre-election matters. He assured PDP supporters that their votes would count, maintaining that the Party's participation in the election remains valid despite the setback.