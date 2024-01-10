en English
Courts & Law

Court Grants Barker-Vormawor Additional Chance to File Defense in Defamation Lawsuit

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 10, 2024 at 1:04 am EST
Court Grants Barker-Vormawor Additional Chance to File Defense in Defamation Lawsuit

In a courtroom in Accra, the heart of Ghana’s judicial system, a significant decision was made concerning the ongoing defamation lawsuit involving Oliver Barker-Vormawor and Albert Kan-Dapaah, the Minister of National Security. Despite Barker-Vormawor’s failure to meet previous deadlines for filing his defense, Justice Rev. Fr. Joseph Adu Owusu Agyeman granted him an additional opportunity to do so. The deadlines missed were on November 29 and December 14, 2023.

Computer Issue Leads to Lost Document

Barker-Vormawor’s lawyer, Dr. Justice Srem-Sai, informed the court about the loss of a crucial document containing the defense due to a computer malfunction. However, he assured that a fresh defense and a counterclaim would be filed promptly. In the meantime, a stay on proceedings has been lodged while an appeal against a December 14 ruling that denied a motion to dismiss the defamation suit is pending.

The Roots of the Legal Battle

The lawsuit was sparked when Barker-Vormawor alleged that Kan-Dapaah attempted to suppress activism within the FixTheCountry movement. He claimed that the Minister offered him $1 million, which he interpreted as defamatory. He further claimed to possess an audio recording of the said offer, adding fuel to the fire of this much-publicized legal battle.

New Deadline and Consequences

Despite the delays and complications, the court has now set a new date, January 23, 2024, for Barker-Vormawor to file his defense. As a consequence of the delays, the court has imposed a cost of GH¢3000 against Barker-Vormawor, adding a monetary factor to the already high-stakes lawsuit.

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

